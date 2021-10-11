Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Not Easy Being a Rookie Quarterback'

Again on Monday, as it was after Sunday's loss, the Jets coach was asked what is the remedy for the team's slow starts. Overall this season, the Jets (1-4) have been outscored by 30-0 in the first quarter (5 first downs in five games) and 75-13 in the first half.

"Again, we will look at all of it," he said. "Sometimes it's a collective thing. Sometimes a scripted call is not worth a damn. Sometimes the execution is not there. Sometimes there's a good play on the other side of the ball. We'll look at everything, and make it better coming out bye week, study the tape and what we're asking of the players and get them ready to roll to start the game."

Some quick hits from the coach:

• Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) could be available to face the Patriots. Maye has missed one game; Davis has been out since the preseason. Saleh said he is not "guaranteeing" their return against New England, though they are expected to practice next week.

• With Davis sidelined, Quincy Williams has emerged next to C.J. Mosley on defense. Saleh was asked if Davis would reclaim his starting spot when he's ready. "He hasn't played in a month and a half. He's a phenomenal player when healthy, a starter in this league, a first-round pick. When he's ready to go, he will get full-game reps." In Sunday's game, Williams made 8 tackles and forced a pair of fumbles.