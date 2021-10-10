Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It Has to Be Better'

There is no way to sugarcoat it -- six plays on offense in the first quarter put the Jets in a hole they struggled to, but were never able to climb out of in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

It was a long way to go for a game, and it will be a long ride back to the U.S. as the Green & White now gets next week off before traveling to face AFC East rival New England on Oct. 24.

"It has to be better," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "I'm going to work my tail off over this bye week and see if there's something that we can come up with. Study the tape. Look at all the decisions and execution and figure out what the answer is over this next week and come up with something because it's got to be better."

After winning the coin toss, the Jets deferred, and Atlanta and quarterback Matt Ryan took the ball and marched his team 62 yards on 14 plays, settling for a field goal by Younghoe Koo.The Jets (1-4) had an opportunity to stop the drive before it really got started, but a roughing-the-passer penalty on LB Quincy Williams on a third-and-9 play from the Falcons' 36 kept the drive alive.

"Obviously it's not easy coming off a 100-play game, not easy when you're — when a drive should have been over on the first third down," Saleh said. "And I disagree with the personal foul but we'll see the tape."

Jets LB C.J. Mosley, who had eight total tackles in the game, said: "A call is a call. We can't do much about it."