Jets HC Robert Saleh in 'the Meat and Potatoes' Preparing for Ravens

DT Sheldon Rankins Preparing Young Jets to Face Lamar Jackson, a Former Teammate

Sep 04, 2022 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

scene-setter-E_SZ1_1273_1

The Jets open their season against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium in one week.

After letting 27 players go on Tuesday afternoon and filling out the practice squad, HC Robert Saleh and the coaches have zeroed in on their game plan for Baltimore and will finalize it on Monday, Labor Day.

"We've been working on them since the schedule came out and sprinkling in some concepts here and there that we know we're going to be using for the game," Saleh said. "Now we are obviously in the meat and potatoes of it and actually revealing the game plan to guys who are here and really focusing on that."

From a player's perspective, their mindset shifts from focusing on themselves trying to make the 53-man roster to focusing on what will give the team the best chance to win. That's nothing new for DT Sheldon Rankins, who's entering Year 2 with the Green & White and Year 7 in the NFL.

"Some weeks it's certain guys going out and shooting up the field and making all these plays," Rankins said. "Or it may be having a squeeze blocks or certain things that just benefit the overall goal of helping the team win games.

"I think that's kind of the beauty of it -- using training camp to kind of work on everything, fine tune your own details and your own fundamentals and technique. Now you're able to kind of home that in on a certain game plan and allow that to be able to shine through and to help his team win games."

Gallery | All of the Best Photos from 2022 Jets Training Camp

See the top images from 2022 Jets Training Camp.

E_SS3_5632
1 / 101
E2_SA103753
2 / 101
E_SZR_1774
3 / 101
E_SZR_8572
4 / 101
E_SZR_9028
5 / 101
E_SZR_9054
6 / 101
E_SZ3_0571
7 / 101
E_SZR_0476
8 / 101
E_SZR_0644
9 / 101
E_SZR_1475
10 / 101
E_SA101569
11 / 101
E_SZR_5145
12 / 101
E_SZR_0065
13 / 101
E_SZR_0754
14 / 101
E_SZR_0451
15 / 101
E_SZ3_0418
16 / 101
E_SZR_0307
17 / 101
E_SZ2_4179
18 / 101
E_SZR_0192
19 / 101
E_SZ3_0485
20 / 101
E_SZ2_4833_2
21 / 101
E_SZ2_4169
22 / 101
E_SZ2_4225
23 / 101
E_SZ2_1029
24 / 101
E_SZ2_3867
25 / 101
E_SZ2_3820
26 / 101
E_SZ2_3760
27 / 101
E_SZ2_1643
28 / 101
E_SZ2_3557
29 / 101
E_SZ2_3492
30 / 101
E_SZ2_1861
31 / 101
E_SZ2_1880
32 / 101
E_SZ2_0812
33 / 101
E_SZ2_1149_1
34 / 101
E_SZ2_1181
35 / 101
E_SZ2_0172
36 / 101
E_SZ2_0616
37 / 101
E_SZ2_0468
38 / 101
E_SZ2_0702
39 / 101
E_SZ2_0136
40 / 101
E_SZ1_1090
41 / 101
E_SZ1_1530
42 / 101
E_SS3_5635
43 / 101
E_SZ1_0548
44 / 101
E_SZ1_0509
45 / 101
E_SS3_3108_1
46 / 101
E_SS3_0871
47 / 101
E_SS2_1147
48 / 101
E_SS2_1256
49 / 101
E_SS2_5573
50 / 101
E_SS2_5552
51 / 101
E_SS1_7768
52 / 101
E_SS2_5405
53 / 101
E_SS1_7596
54 / 101
E_SS1_9212
55 / 101
E_SS1_0582
56 / 101
E_SS1_6925
57 / 101
E_SS1_7327
58 / 101
E_SS1_7676
59 / 101
E_SS1_7274
60 / 101
E_SS1_6847
61 / 101
E_SS1_6793
62 / 101
E_SS1_3649
63 / 101
E_SNY25176
64 / 101
E_SS1_0687
65 / 101
E_SS1_0605
66 / 101
E_SS1_0554
67 / 101
E_SS1_0375
68 / 101
E_SNY32867
69 / 101
E_SNY25933
70 / 101
E_SS1_0442
71 / 101
E_SNY38476
72 / 101
E_SS1_0074
73 / 101
E_SS1_0364
74 / 101
E_SNY32309
75 / 101
E_SNY32294
76 / 101
E_SNY30185
77 / 101
E_SNY25183
78 / 101
E_SNY27787
79 / 101
E_SNY27678
80 / 101
E_SNY27576
81 / 101
E_SNY27564
82 / 101
E_SNY25667
83 / 101
E_SNY24314
84 / 101
E_SNY22456
85 / 101
E_SNY24316
86 / 101
E_SNY_7516
87 / 101
E_SNY_7962
88 / 101
E_SNY_8358
89 / 101
E_SNY_7141
90 / 101
E_SNY_6107
91 / 101
E_SNY_9650
92 / 101
E_SNY_6583
93 / 101
E_SNY_2373
94 / 101
E_SNY_4615
95 / 101
E_SNY_6214
96 / 101
E_SNY_3487
97 / 101
E_SNY_3214
98 / 101
E_SNY_6089
99 / 101
E_SNY_2610
100 / 101
E_SNY_2758
101 / 101
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets rookies could receive significant playing time early in their career. Saleh named CB Sauce Gardner a starter while WR Garrett Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson and RB Breece Hall have all received first-team reps throughout camp. DL Micheal Clemons could be a part of the D-line rotation, too, after an impressive preseason.

While they've had a rather smooth transition so far, shifting from training camp and the preseason to the regular season is different. Rankins has two pieces of advice for young players: Revert to your fundamentals when all else fails and if you don't understand how to watch tape, find a veteran who can help.

"As a young guy in this league, you can watch tape and you may be watching the game of a guy you've admired for years," he said. "Now you're getting caught up in watching him make plays and you're not focusing on the overall game plan of what we're trying to accomplish."

One player that fits Rankins' criteria of a player guys have admired is his former teammate at Louisville -- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP.

"Obviously with Baltimore everything revolves around Lamar, their run game and his ability to throw," Saleh said. "I mean the guy is pretty dynamic. But I think [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman does a really nice job from an offensive perspective creating a lot of issue, but it's always going to create a problem because you never know what the opposing team has kind of brought in from a new wrinkle standpoint. But the same thing can be said for us, too."

Related Content

news

Jets' C Connor McGovern: 'The Mental Intensity Has Gone Up'

Veteran Center Can Play With More Confidence in Second Year of Scheme

news

What Are Your Thoughts on The 2022 Jets Roster?

Joe Douglas Had 'Excruciating' Decision at Safety; Keeps 2 UDFAs

news

What Is Different About the 2022 Jets?

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Excited for the Season; Bullish About the Future

news

Jets S Jordan Whitehead Already Preparing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Former Buccaneers Safety Played Against Jackson in 2018

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Players Are Still Fast, Still Young, Not as Green as Last Year, and Getting Ready for the Opener vs. the Ravens

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future

Wilson Is Rehabbing Right Knee Injury and Is Fully Engaged; RT Mekhi Becton Had Successful Surgery

news

Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Got a Bright Future Ahead of Him'

news

Where Are They Now: Troy Taylor

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Cal

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

Douglas on WR Denzel Mims: He Was Always Going to be Part of Our 53

Advertising