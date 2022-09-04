Jets HC Robert Saleh in 'the Meat and Potatoes' Preparing for Ravens

The Jets open their season against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium in one week.

After letting 27 players go on Tuesday afternoon and filling out the practice squad, HC Robert Saleh and the coaches have zeroed in on their game plan for Baltimore and will finalize it on Monday, Labor Day.

"We've been working on them since the schedule came out and sprinkling in some concepts here and there that we know we're going to be using for the game," Saleh said. "Now we are obviously in the meat and potatoes of it and actually revealing the game plan to guys who are here and really focusing on that."

From a player's perspective, their mindset shifts from focusing on themselves trying to make the 53-man roster to focusing on what will give the team the best chance to win. That's nothing new for DT Sheldon Rankins, who's entering Year 2 with the Green & White and Year 7 in the NFL.

"Some weeks it's certain guys going out and shooting up the field and making all these plays," Rankins said. "Or it may be having a squeeze blocks or certain things that just benefit the overall goal of helping the team win games.