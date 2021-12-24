Jets HC Robert Saleh Expecting 'Misery' If He Can't Coach vs. Jaguars

The Green & White added Will Parks and Kai Nacua earlier this week, both of whom have experience in this system. If they play, they'll be the ninth and 10th players to take snaps at safety this season for the Jets. While Saleh wouldn't speak to his plan at the position, he said the team is planning to take a long look at rookie Jason Pinnock.

"We obviously drafted him to be a corner, but a lot of guys were in that area and we look at Pinnock's size, length, speed, athleticism, we were like, 'Man he'd be a really cool free safety, Jimmie-Ward type in our system,' " Saleh said. "We've only been training him there for about a month. I don't know if we expected him to get thrown out there, we've been sprinkling him in throughout games, but he's going to get the full gamut hopefully this week. We'll see."

The Jets' starting guards -- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif -- are also on the Covid list. Assuming they don't play, Dan Feeney and Greg Van Roten, who started the first nine games this season at right guard, are in line to start.