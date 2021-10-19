Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Disguised in the Negative,' Offense Is Making Progress

The team has yet to score a point in the first quarter of games, and has tallied 13 points in the first half across five games.

"As I've said before, his process, mental horsepower, his recall are through the roof," Saleh said of Wilson. "His work ethic is phenomenal. He's going to have a lot of success and is going in the right direction. It's a matter of getting reps, the experience of letting the game slow down. As it does slow down, we'll see the arm talent. We've seen it, but in the third quarter. If you go to the Tennessee game, all the quality NFL throws were happening in the late second, third and fourth quarters. He's getting more comfortable. It's only a matter of time, but he is getting better."

Against the Falcons last week, the Jets rallied from a big deficit to get within 3 points, 20-17, with about 7 minutes left in regulation. A stop on defense would have put the Green & White in position to tie or win the game. It did not happen. After totaling 20 points in their first three games, the Green & White scored 47 in their past two contests.

"Disguised in negative is an offense improving week-in week-out that can move the ball and can put up points," Saleh said. "Every single person thought if we can get a stop, we're going to win the football game. The offense was waiting to get the ball back to score. This is a young group getting better. It's a matter of starting fast so we can finish faster. Now we just need to put it together for four quarters."

Quick Hits

• The Jets gave veteran RB Tevin Coleman a go returning kickoffs last week. He returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards, leading to a TD run by Ty Johnson. In his seven-year NFL career (the first four seasons with the Falcons), Coleman had never been asked to return kicks.

Saleh, of course, said there was a story behind [defensive coordinator Jeff] Ulbrich and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer sounding out Coleman.

"The funny story there, and I give Ulbrich credit on this one ... When they were in Atlanta [Ulbrich was there from 2015-20 in various positions] he kept asking Tevin 'why don't you return kicks.' Tevin said that he had never been asked. We get to San Fran and we never talked about it. We get here and Brick asks Brant what he thinks of Tevin as returner. 'Man, he'd be awesome,' Brant said. So Tevin went back there, fielded a couple and away we go. Credit to Tevin to get in there and give himself an opportunity to touch the ball. I thought it was a cool moment for Tevin and every player on the team. It doesn't matter how many years you've been in the league, it's never too late to jump on a team and never too late to add another tool to your toolbox. It's so cool for Tevin."

• LB Jarrad Davis, signed in free agency, could possibly return from an ankle injury and be ready to face the Patriots on Oct. 24. Davis has not played in a regular-season game for the Jets thus far.

"JD, it's his leadership, speed, length and smarts, and having him out there brings stability. It's not a knock on other guys, Quincy [Williams], Jamien [Sherwood] or Naz [Hamsah Nasirildeen, who is injured]. Jarrad is champing at the bit. He brings a lot, he was a first-round pick for a reason. We're excited for him to show why he was a first-round pick."

The expected return of Davis gives the Jets a good problem at linebacker. C.J. Mosley has been having a stellar season, and Quincy Williams (picked up off the waiver wire) has emerged as a hard-hitting dervish.