Jets HC Adam Gase: Jets OL Is a 'Work in Progress'

Last year, Gase saw Osemele in Week 3 down in South Florida and the two-time Pro Bowler wearing silver and black gave the Dolphins fits.

"He's a fun guy to watch. He puts it all out there," Gase said of the 6'5", 333-pounder. "Playing him two years in a row, his physicality is something that you love watching as a play caller because you know you can run behind him because he's going to move his guy."

The Jets targeted tone setters in free agency and Osemele fits the bill.

"I think it's really going to be about him is it's a new system for him. I feel like he's a quick study though," Gase said. "He's really sharp and just getting his brain wrapped around the offense, techniques that Frank (Pollack) is going to be teaching, and then let him go out there and do his thing because he's all about attitude. He's going to set the tempo of that group and then be a big part of what we're doing."

So will Harrison, who started at center eight of the Jets' final nine games last season. The top two centers on the free agent market — Mitch Morse and Matt Paradis — received lucrative deals with the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, respectively. Gase likes Harrison's athleticism and the 6'3", 311-pounder could remain in the pivot for the Green & White.