Jets Green & White Practice Highlights (8/7)

See Some of the Top Plays from Saturday's Practice at MetLife Stadium

Aug 07, 2021 at 10:25 PM

Jets Green & White Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley Sends a Reminder

Robert Saleh Has 'Awesome' Stadium Experience; QB Zach Wilson Has Up & Down Night
How Does Zach Wilson Rate His Play at Jets' Green & White Practice?

QB and 1st Offense Struggled, but HC Robert Saleh Says, 'It'll Be Awesome to See Him Grow from It'
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/7) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from the Green & White Practice

See All of the Content from Saturday's Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium
Jets Sign LB Edmond Robinson, Waive WR Matt Cole 

Veteran Linebacker Has Played in 35 NFL Games
Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh Puts Team Through Its Most Demanding Practice

WR Corey Davis Has a Busy Workout; Rookie CB Isaiah Dunn Runs with First Team; OL Injuries Mount
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/5) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Thursday

See All of the Content from Practice in Full Pads at Jets Camp
Jets Rookie RB Michael Carter: 'Now I Get to Major in Football'

Veteran Tevin Coleman Is the 'Chairman' of the Jets' Running-Back-by-Committee
Chris Naggar vs. Matt Ammendola: STC Brant Boyer Sizes Up the Kicking Competition

Coach Says Both Kickers Are 'Very Talented with Big Legs...We'll See What Happens When It Counts'
Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/5) | La'Mical Perine & Austin Walter Break Long Runs, Michael Carter Turns on the Jets for a TD, Marcus Maye Pass Breakup & More

See Top Plays from Thursday's Padded Practice at 1 Jets Drive
Jets Practice Report | Rookies Will Get More Opportunities 

QB Zach Wilson Connects with the TEs in Red Zone; CB Brandin Echols Gets a Shot with the Ones; OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is Day-to-Day
Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich Is 'Blown Away' by DE Carl Lawson

Adds That LB C.J. Mosley 'Is the Best I've Seen Him'
