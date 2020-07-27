Jets GM Joe Douglas on Jamal Adams Trade: Deal that Made Sense for Us 

This deal sets the Jets up with four first-round selections over the next two seasons, but before he agreed to an offer that was "too difficult to pass up," Douglas said he and his staff were ready for everything including Adams to report to camp. They were going to have a discussion to try to work out a resolution. Adams recently publicly expressed his dismay with the Jets both on social media and in a story written by the Daily News. Douglas, contrary to the story, said he never sent Adams' camp an offer and was honest in the Jets' communication. He added the team wasn't in a position to extend Adams this offseason because of the uncertain economic future.

"This is a business and you don't take things personally," he said. "Obviously there's a reason why those things were said. I don't take those things personally and I don't think anyone took those things personally. You kind of understand why those things were said and I can promise you that didn't affect any of our decision making that happened over this last week."

While the Jets traded away their two-time Team MVP and set themselves up for the future, Douglas made it clear they're not rolling over in 2020.

"My message to the team and the fanbase is that we're trying to build this the right way and I think this deal helps us do that. I think we're working to build a foundation of great players and great people. Going back to what I've said in the past, building the right culture and having the right chemistry in the building. I've said it multiple times today, but we have a group of guys who have a lot of drive and hunger to prove that the finish of last year was not a fluke. If we can capture that momentum and push it into 2020, there's a lot of exciting things that can happen, but it's going to take a group effort.