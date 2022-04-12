Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'Free Agency Is Not Over'

While the Jets will have ample opportunities expand the options for second-year QB Zach Wilson and to bolster their receiving corps in the draft (a group that includes Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave/Ohio State, Drake London/USC and Jameson Williams/Alabama among others), Douglas said that he is comfortable and confident in the team's current crop of WRs.

"You've seen how the wide receivers' market has exploded," Douglas said. "It's an important position. They are dynamic playmakers, but we feel great about the receivers we have on the team. Elijah [Moore] is coming off a good rookie year. His injury was tough, losing him for those last few games. Braxton [Berrios] stepped up and became a playmaker. [Corey] Davis was on pace for 1,000 yards before his injury. And I'd be remiss to not mention a guy who's working his tail off in Denzel Mims, he'll come back ready to attack. We like the guys we have a whole lot. And if the opportunity comes again to add, we're ready to do that."

In the view of most analysts and observers, Douglas and the Jets filled several needs in free agency, obtaining young and experienced players who know how to play in big games.

"The thing we really wanted to get done ... we knew we had a young team on the field last season, and will continue to get younger," Douglas said. "Our free-agent plan was great, getting in the trenches with the staff and putting a plan in place to get our type of guys in free agency. We went out to get [TE C.J.] Uzomah, [OG Laken] Tomlinson, [CB D.J.] Reed, [S Jordan] Whitehead, guys who have played in meaningful games. They're still in their prime, youthful veterans in a way, who have played on the biggest stage. They're bringing that experience, that culture to our locker room. They're adding to the youth we already have.

"These guys are good players who have played in a lot of big games when stakes are highest. These are the guys we're looking for in terms of competing for love of the game, something that will permeate the group we have. It's exciting.

Those guys have been joined by TE Tyler Conklin, DT Solomon Thomas, DE Jacob Martin and others. And not to be discounted is that Douglas re-signed several of the Green & White's own free agents in Berrios, RB Tevin Coleman, OL Dan Feeney, QB Joe Flacco and DT Nathan Shepherd.