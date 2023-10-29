Jets-Giants Game Recap | Wild Finish Lifts Jets to OT Win

Zach Wilson Leads Desperation Drive to Tying FG, Then Greg Zuerlein Hits His 14th Career Game-Winner

Oct 29, 2023 at 07:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Game-Recap-2023-wk8-at-giants

Sunday's game between the Jets and the Giants was a battle of attrition that needed extra time to decide a winner.

With players on both sides dropping at an alarming rate and the defenses forcing a stalemate, the Jets somehow won a 13-10 game in OT as Greg Zuerlein tied the game with a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter and then won it with a 33-yard boot in overtime. The Jets' second overtime win this season was their third consecutive victory and pushed their record to 4-3.

Zach Wilson struggled for most of the game, but Graham Gano missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt wide left that left the door open for a comeback. With 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wilson completed consecutive 29-yard completions to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Wilson spiked the ball with 1 second left, setting up Zuerlein's first of two clutch kicks.

"Initially before the ball is snapped we're thinking clock situation, get the ball down and get a shot to a Hail Mary," HC Robert Saleh said of the team's final drive in regulation. "Thankfully, they gave us a free play, get the explosive and gave us a chance to get in field goal range. So, it's a series of sloppy ball all around, but they never ask how, they ask how many."

Then in OT, the Jets defense forced a three-and-out and Wilson got the ball back to lead the heroics. The Jets finally found success on third down as G. Wilson (7-100) got 11 yards on a third-and-10 and then Malik Taylor, a practice squad call up, drew a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Zuerlein ended one of the wildest games in the Metropolitan rivalry the next play.

"Playing great defense, all that stuff, that's sustainable," Saleh said. "Making mistakes, penalties, turnovers, not sustainable. The good news is that we can correct it on a W, but there's a lot of things we have to clean up for sure."

The Jets defense was dominant throughout, holding Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito to minus-9 yards passing and 0 completions in the second half. While the Giants went 2 of 19 on third down, the Jets offense had trouble sustaining drives. Wilson was sacked 4 times (lost a fumble), the Jets rushed for 2.6 yards a carry and went 2 of 15 on third down. In a game that featured 24 punts, Thomas Morstead was superb all afternoon, averaging 48.1 yards on 11 boots and landed four inside the 20 including three inside the 5-yard line.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 128 yards on 36 tough carries and his 34-yard scamper on the second play of the second half was critical in a game that didn't have many explosives. That play set the home team up on the Jets' 35-yard line. The Green & White were flagged for a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties (Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson) that extended the Giants drive. The Green & White held a 7-3 lead at halftime, but DeVito's 6-yard TD run on a run-pass option looked like it would hold up before the late-game drama.

The Giants lost Taylor (ribs) midway through the second quarter when he was driven to the ground on a split-sack by Jets LB C.J. Mosley and DL Quinton Jefferson.

"Thought our defense was awesome. The drive coming out of the locker room was disappointing, but those were self-inflicted I felt like. Overall, I thought our guys showed grit. It's very easy to just cash in at the end of the game, feeling like the game is over, who cares if they get a first down. But they fought. I thought we were great on third down. For the most part I thought we did a nice job."

The Jets were forced to scramble in front of Wilson all afternoon as starting C Connor McGovern exited with a knee injury after 18 snaps. Then Wes Schweitzer, who moved from RG to C, went down with a calf injury after 10 snaps and was replaced by Xavier Newman, a Saturday practice squad elevation, who was playing in his fifth pro game. Newman entered the game at right guard when Schweitzer moved to the pivot and finished the game at center. With the Jets down to an emergency center and the Giants turning to their third QB, a rock fight ensued.

It was a defensive slugfest from the onset, but Breece Lightning proved to be the perfect complement for the unrelenting rain. After an early Giants field goal, the teams exchanged six punts with the Jets inching forward in the field-position game. Taking over at midfield late in the first quarter, Wilson threw a short pass to Hall and the second-year back did the rest. He avoided a couple of defenders in the center of the field, took off to the sideline and got a key block from TE C.J. Uzomah before leaping in the end zone for a 50-yard TD. Hall's dash was the Jets' first TD in the first quarter in 13 games.

The Giants recorded a takeaway on the Green & White's fourth offensive play as Kayvon Thibodeaux had a strip-sack of Wilson that was recovered by LB Jihad Ward. But the Jets' fourth-ranked red-zone defense stiffened and limited the Giants to a Gano 31-yard field goal.

The Jets defense was dominant over the first 30 minutes, holding the Giants to 74 total yards and 0 of 10 on third down. Neither team converted a third down before intermission and the teams combined for 15 punts. DeVito, a Don Bosco Prep HS alum, went 2 of 7 in relief of Taylor for -1 yard.

Game Photos | Jets at Giants | Week 8

See the best game action photos from Sunday's game against the Giants.

102923-game-thumb-png
1 / 53
E_SS1_1429
2 / 53
E_SS3_5003
3 / 53
E_SS3_5107
4 / 53
E_SS3_5085
5 / 53
E_SS3_5185
6 / 53
E_SS3_5087
7 / 53
E_SS3_5008
8 / 53
E_SS3_5139
9 / 53
E_SS3_4990
10 / 53
E_SS1_1432
11 / 53
E_SS1_1456
12 / 53
E_SS1_1462
13 / 53
E_SS1_1327
14 / 53
E_SS3_6115
15 / 53
E_SS3_6346
16 / 53
E_SS3_6584
17 / 53
E_SS3_6313
18 / 53
E_SS3_6437
19 / 53
E_SS3_6503
20 / 53
E_SS3_6161
21 / 53
E_SS3_6663
22 / 53
E_SS3_6002
23 / 53
E_SS3_6742
24 / 53
E_SS3_6218
25 / 53
E_SS3_6721
26 / 53
E_SS3_5841
27 / 53
E_SS3_7069
28 / 53
E_SS3_5804
29 / 53
E_SS3_5724
30 / 53
E_SS3_7223
31 / 53
E_SS3_7229
32 / 53
E_SS3_7224
33 / 53
E_SS3_7140
34 / 53
E_SS3_5822
35 / 53
E_SS3_7417
36 / 53
E_SS3_8025
37 / 53
E_SS3_7616
38 / 53
E_SS3_7283
39 / 53
E_SS3_7303
40 / 53
E_SS3_7480
41 / 53
E_SS3_7766
42 / 53
E_SS3_7801
43 / 53
E_SS2_2234
44 / 53
E_SS2_2254
45 / 53
E_SS2_2174
46 / 53
E_SS3_1075
47 / 53
E_SS2_2091
48 / 53
E_SS2_2154
49 / 53
E_SS2_2384
50 / 53
E_SS2_2402
51 / 53
E_SS2_2150
52 / 53
E_SS2_2052
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
The Jets offensive line transitioned into emergency mode Sunday against the Giants. Wes Schweitzer, who started at RG in place of Joe Tippmann (quad), moved over to center in the second quarter when Connor McGovern exited with a knee injury. Xavier Newman, a practice-squad elevation on Saturday, came in off the bench and finished the game at RG. … DT Al Woods sustained an Achilles tendon tear in the second stanza and did not return. … With his 50-yd scoring catch and run, Breece Hall now has 5 scrimmage plays of 50-plus yards, tied for second-most by RB in franchise history. … Top Giants receiving threat TE Darren Waller left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. … The Jets were penalized 9 times and marked off for 85 yards, including two unnecessary roughness penalties (Quincy Williams and Jermaine Johnson) on the Giants' lone TD drive. … The Jets were credited with 4 sacks as Johnson led the way with 2. They also had 12 TFL.

Related Content

news

Jets' Gritty Defense Withstood the Test of Faith Late in Regulation vs. Giants

Sauce Gardner: 'I Don't Even Know How It Happened' but He Always Knew the Game Wasn't 'Over-Over'
news

Jets Offense Taking Win vs. Giants 'With a Grain of Salt'

RB Breece Hall Said Offense 'Could Have Been aA Lot Better'
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'There's No Quit'

Green & White Come Off the Mat to Win the Battle of New York
news

Zach Wilson & Jets 'Travel' to Tyrod Taylor & Giants for MetLife Game in the Rain

OL Joe Tippmann, DL Carl Lawson, WR Randall Cobb Are Among Green & White Inactives
news

Jets-Giants Game Preview | After a Deep Breath, Time to Step on the Gas

Green & White Searching for Third Consecutive Win; Local Bragging Rights at Stake
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets & Giants Meet for the 15th Time on Sunday

Breece Hall, Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner All Get Their Share of Green Spotlight vs. Big Blue
news

Notebook | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley the 'Engine' of Giants Offense, Garrett Wilson Says Deonta Banks has 'All the Physical Tools'
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'

C Connor McGovern Will Be Face to Face with DT Dexter Lawrence: 'He's Big, He's Quick, He's Powerful'
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Points to Chiefs Game as 'Turning Point'

Offense Preparing for Giants Blitz-Heavy Defense
news

Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Both Will Revert to P-Squad Following the Game vs. Giants
news

Which Jets Player is Poised for a Breakout vs. Giants?

All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, RB Breece Hall, Among Others Could Have Big Performances in Week 8
Advertising