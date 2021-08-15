Jets-Giants 3 Takeaways: Green & White Start the Robert Saleh Summer Era with a Win

Zach Wilson Gets an Assist

Rookie QB Zach Wilson had a good preseason start to his NFL career, connecting on 6 of 9 for 63 yards in two series of action. He led the team on a 12-play scoring drive on the opening possession, a march that took 6:06 off the clock and culminated on Chris Naggar's 30-yard field goal. Wilson was helped by an offensive line that got push early against the Giants starters as the Green & White averaged 4.4 yards on their 11 carries in the first quarter.

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson: "He had a couple of third down completions there that I thought is the epitome of playing quarterback in this league" and added, "We have so much confidence in the young man. You want him to stack up as many good days as possible, but there is still youth. He's still a rookie. There are still a lot of things he's going to learn from, there's still a lot of opportunities for him to grow."

With Tevin Coleman held out of the lineup for personal reasons, Ty Johnson got the start at RB and cashed in on a nice hole on his first carry while picking up 11 yards along the left side. Johnson shared the load with Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, in the first as the former totaled 6 carries for 31 yards and the latter had 5 carries for 17 yards.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who called plays from the field Saturday night and will call next week's game against the Packers upstairs in the coaches' booth, will lean on the run and the Jets had success on their first two drives despite missing rookie OL Alijah-Vera Tucker. Veteran Dan Feeney started in AVT's place and Morgan Moses, who is competing with George Fant at RT, got the start Saturday.

Rookie LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Pops

The Giants appeared poised to take a lead in the second quarter but rookie LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, a sixth-round pick from Florida State, converged with fellow rookie 'backer Jamien Sherwood, a fifth-round pick from Auburn, on RB Corey Clement. Nasirildeen got his helmet on the ball and it popped into the air and was recovered on the turf by DL Michael Dwumfour. Sherwood, the backup Mike linebacker, had 3 tackles in the opening half and Nasirildeen had a pair of stops on defense. After the forced fumble, Nasirildeen added a tackle in punt coverage moments later.