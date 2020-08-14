Jets Getting Comfortable in the New Normal

Gase, who wore a black mask throughout Friday's session, says his communication has become more limited with his quarterback and that's a good thing. Even before he finishes a play-call, Sam Darnold, entering his second year in the same offensive system, already knows where Gase is going next.

"I'll start calling plays and he'll walk away," Gase said. "He knows what's coming. He's getting to that point where he's really comfortable and then setting things up with the protection, Mike points, the run game and the little adjustments. It's not splitting the atoms. It's happening quick, which allows him to worry about other things like identifying the coverage, throwing an accurate ball and the right ball placement."

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will keep both Darnold and Gase on their toes throughout the summer. Although the Jets won't have preseason games, Williams is going to throw a lot of different looks at the offense and he wasn't holding back this afternoon.

"When you're going against our defense, you get the full gamut out of the gate," Gase said. "We saw like 30 coverages on Day 1. It's good for the offense, we have to make a lot of adjustments. It's maddening for a quarterback sometimes, but he gets the full gamut."

Connor McGovern, who could be Darnold's center in September, says the competitive environment is necessary in preparation for the regular season.

"I think practice against our defense and the way the Jets practice is plenty good for going in this season," he said. "I'm excited to get after it in practice every day especially without being spring and stuff, you have to practice like you play this year. We have less practices, which means you can practice a little bit harder and really get after it and treat every day like a gameday."

And while it wasn't gameday on Friday, the Jets are back. As the fight against COVID-19 rages on, some Jets felt child-like exuberance to play the game that they love.