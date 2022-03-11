Jets Free Agency | Young Pieces at DB Could Be Supplemented for '22

Free Agent DB Candidate Capsules

CB J.C. Jackson (6-1, 198), New England

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the next step for the team's young defenders is to force and grab turnovers and no one has done that better than Jackson the past two seasons. He had 9 picks in 2020 and 8 in 2021 and an NFL-high 23 pass defenses last season, too. Considered the top CB on the market and one of the top free agents regardless of position, the Pro Bowl CB is primed to receive a top-tier contract after four seasons with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018.

S Marcus Williams (6-1, 295), New Orleans

Williams was graded the NFL's seventh-best safety by Pro Football Focus in 2020 and 2021. A second-round pick out of Utah in 2017, he's had at least 2 interceptions and has played in at least 14 games in each of his first five seasons. His best year was in 2019 with a career-high 4 picks and 13 pass defenses, and his 74 tackles in 2021 was his career high. Why would the Saints let a good player test the market? There have been reports they're in a cap bind.