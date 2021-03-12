Jets Free Agency | In the Market for 'Dynamic Playmakers'

Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster Headline WR Class That Includes Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller and Others

Mar 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Wide Receivers on the Roster (GP/GS in 2020)
Manasseh Bailey (0/0), Braxton Berrios (16/2), Lawrence Cager (2/1), Jamison Crowder (12/7), Josh Doctson (0/0), Josh Malone (4/0), Denzel Mims (9/8), D.J. Montgomery (0/0), Breshad Perriman (12/12), Jaleel Scott (1/1), Jeff Smith (11/5), Vyncint Smith (7/0)

Tight Ends on the Roster
Dan Brown (16/1), Connor Davis (0/0), Ryan Griffin (15/6), Chris Herndon (16/13), Ross Travis (1/0), Trevon Wesco (12/4)

Running Backs on the Roster
Josh Adams (8/0), Frank Gore (15/14), Pete Guerriero (0/0), Ty Johnson (11/1), La'Mical Perine (10/0)

Potential Free Agents
Unrestricted: Brown, Gore, Perriman, Travis. Restricted: Adams, V.Smith. Exclusive Rights: J.Smith.

Jets' Free Agency Picture
The Jets are in the market for explosive playmakers. Take it from GM Joe Douglas, who told the media earlier this month, "I think Robert [Saleh] and I have been on the same page quite a bit. I think we're both looking for explosive, dynamic playmakers that can come in here and not only be fantastic players on the field, but high-quality individuals off the field."

Of the Jets' 19 unrestricted free agents, WR Breshad Perriman and RB Frank Gore are the only two players who played meaningful snaps at a skill position (WR-RB-TE).

Free Agent Candidate Capsules
WR Curtis Samuel (5-11, 194), Carolina
Samuel was a chess piece for the Panthers last season, totaling 1,051 scrimmage yards (851 receiving, 200 rushing) and 5 TDs. He predominantly lined up in the slot, taking 399 snaps compared to 177 out wide and 70 in the backfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (6-1, 215), Pittsburgh
Smith-Schuster, 24, had 97 receptions in the 2020 season for 831 yards. His 8.6 yards per reception is not eye popping, but he's tough over the middle and led the Steelers with a career high 9 TDs. He's also good after the catch -- 1,746 of his 3,726 receiving yards have come after receptions (46.9%).

WR Will Fuller (6-0, 184), Houston
Fuller can stretch the field (14.9 yards/rec, 4.33 40-yard dash) but hasn't been able to stay on it. He's played no more than 13 games (2016) and has played fewer than 10 once (2018). Fuller had his best season in 2020 before it was cut short because of a six-game suspension -- he had 53 catches, 879 yards and 8 TDs in 11 games

RB Jamaal Williams (6-0, 213), Green Bay
Williams has predominantly spelled Aaron Jones, who is also set to become a UFA, since they entered the league together in 2017. Williams, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, has started 20 games over four seasons and has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 TDs. He's averaged 4.0 yards per attempt and has proven to be a reliable pass catcher with 122 receptions, 961 yards and 8 TDs.

FB Kyle Juszczyk (6-1, 240), San Francisco
Juszczyk isn't your classic blocking fullback. Last season, he had 19 receptions, 202 yards and 4 TDs. He's an integral part of the Shanahan system and would be a valuable asset as OC Mike LaFleur implements his offense. Not only does he check the San-Francisco-connection box, but Juszczyk was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round in 2013 where GM Joe Douglas was a scout.

RB Matt Breida (5-10, 190), Miami
Breida rushed for 254 yards with the Dolphins last season, but his best seasons came with the 49ers in 2018-19. He averaged 5.2 yards per attempt in that span and ran for 1,437 yards and 4 TDs. Many NFL analysts believe the Jets will add to their RBs room and Breida's SF connection makes sense along with 49ers RBs Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, who both played have expiring contracts.

TE Hunter Henry (6-5, 250), Chargers
Henry is the premier tight end set to hit the market. He ranked second on the Chargers in receptions (60) in the 2020 season and has finished no worse than third on the team in catches other than his rookie season in 2016. Henry has 196 catches, 2,322 yards and 21 TDs in 55 games (49 starts).

TE Gerald Everett (6-3, 240), Rams
Everett has backed up LA TE Tyler Higbee for most of his career, starting 11 of the 61 games he's played in. He's a fluid athlete who has totaled 1,443 receiving yards and 8 TDs on 130 catches. He averaged 5.9 yards after the catch per reception in the 2020 season according to PFF and 57% of his receiving yards in the 2020 season came after the catch (241 of 417).

