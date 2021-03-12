Jets Free Agency | In the Market for 'Dynamic Playmakers'

Free Agent Candidate Capsules

WR Curtis Samuel (5-11, 194), Carolina

Samuel was a chess piece for the Panthers last season, totaling 1,051 scrimmage yards (851 receiving, 200 rushing) and 5 TDs. He predominantly lined up in the slot, taking 399 snaps compared to 177 out wide and 70 in the backfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (6-1, 215), Pittsburgh

Smith-Schuster, 24, had 97 receptions in the 2020 season for 831 yards. His 8.6 yards per reception is not eye popping, but he's tough over the middle and led the Steelers with a career high 9 TDs. He's also good after the catch -- 1,746 of his 3,726 receiving yards have come after receptions (46.9%).

WR Will Fuller (6-0, 184), Houston

Fuller can stretch the field (14.9 yards/rec, 4.33 40-yard dash) but hasn't been able to stay on it. He's played no more than 13 games (2016) and has played fewer than 10 once (2018). Fuller had his best season in 2020 before it was cut short because of a six-game suspension -- he had 53 catches, 879 yards and 8 TDs in 11 games

RB Jamaal Williams (6-0, 213), Green Bay

Williams has predominantly spelled Aaron Jones, who is also set to become a UFA, since they entered the league together in 2017. Williams, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, has started 20 games over four seasons and has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 TDs. He's averaged 4.0 yards per attempt and has proven to be a reliable pass catcher with 122 receptions, 961 yards and 8 TDs.

FB Kyle Juszczyk (6-1, 240), San Francisco

Juszczyk isn't your classic blocking fullback. Last season, he had 19 receptions, 202 yards and 4 TDs. He's an integral part of the Shanahan system and would be a valuable asset as OC Mike LaFleur implements his offense. Not only does he check the San-Francisco-connection box, but Juszczyk was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round in 2013 where GM Joe Douglas was a scout.

RB Matt Breida (5-10, 190), Miami

Breida rushed for 254 yards with the Dolphins last season, but his best seasons came with the 49ers in 2018-19. He averaged 5.2 yards per attempt in that span and ran for 1,437 yards and 4 TDs. Many NFL analysts believe the Jets will add to their RBs room and Breida's SF connection makes sense along with 49ers RBs Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, who both played have expiring contracts.

TE Hunter Henry (6-5, 250), Chargers

Henry is the premier tight end set to hit the market. He ranked second on the Chargers in receptions (60) in the 2020 season and has finished no worse than third on the team in catches other than his rookie season in 2016. Henry has 196 catches, 2,322 yards and 21 TDs in 55 games (49 starts).