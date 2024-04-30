Jets Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets have picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round pick OL Alijah Vera-Tucker's rookie contract.

"I had the opportunity to have the conversation with him and let him know that we are indeed picking up that fifth-year option," GM Joe Douglas Douglas said after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded Saturday.

Taken by the Jets with the second of their two first round picks in 2021, Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall selection, started all 16 games at left guard as a rookie before injuries limited him to 12 games in 2022-23.

In 2022, Vera-Tucker started three games at right guard, one at left tackle and three at right tackle before he sustained torn triceps in a road win over the Broncos in Week 7.

Last season, Vera-Tucker began the year at right guard and made two starts before moving to right tackle where he started three games. He went down with a torn right Achilles in a Week 5 road win over the Broncos.

"His gift and curse are his versatility," said head coach Robert Saleh at the league meetings at the start of April.

According to Pro Football Focus, in Vera-Tucker's 28 career starts, he has a 71.7 offense grade and has allowed five sacks and 10 QB hits.

During free agency, the Jets fortified their offensive line around AVT while acquiring All-Pro LT Tyron Smith, RT Morgan Moses, LG John Simpson and rookie T Olu Fashanu. With C Joe Tippmann back for his second season, the plan is to keep Vera-Tucker at right guard.