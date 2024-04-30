 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Former First Round Pick Rehabbing from Torn Achilles Sustained Last Season

Apr 30, 2024 at 03:23 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB1_6208-avt-thumb

The Jets have picked up the fifth-year option on former first-round pick OL Alijah Vera-Tucker's rookie contract.

"I had the opportunity to have the conversation with him and let him know that we are indeed picking up that fifth-year option," GM Joe Douglas Douglas said after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded Saturday.

Taken by the Jets with the second of their two first round picks in 2021, Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall selection, started all 16 games at left guard as a rookie before injuries limited him to 12 games in 2022-23.

In 2022, Vera-Tucker started three games at right guard, one at left tackle and three at right tackle before he sustained torn triceps in a road win over the Broncos in Week 7.

Last season, Vera-Tucker began the year at right guard and made two starts before moving to right tackle where he started three games. He went down with a torn right Achilles in a Week 5 road win over the Broncos.

"His gift and curse are his versatility," said head coach Robert Saleh at the league meetings at the start of April.

According to Pro Football Focus, in Vera-Tucker's 28 career starts, he has a 71.7 offense grade and has allowed five sacks and 10 QB hits.

During free agency, the Jets fortified their offensive line around AVT while acquiring All-Pro LT Tyron Smith, RT Morgan Moses, LG John Simpson and rookie T Olu Fashanu. With C Joe Tippmann back for his second season, the plan is to keep Vera-Tucker at right guard.

"We just want to let him focus on one position, not move him around," Saleh said. "We do feel like that's kind of contributed to his injuries the last couple of years."

Related Content

news

Jets Give QB Aaron Rodgers a Royal Option in 'YAC King' Malachi Corley

GM Joe Douglas Moved Up in Third Round to Take Western Kentucky Slot Receiver
news

Jets Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media and College Reports on the Jets Undrafted Free Agents
news

For NFL Draft's Youngest Player, the Waiting Was the Hardest Part

Drafting of Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen Gives the Jets a Unique Wisconsin Connection
news

What Are Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Saying About the Jets' 2024 Draft Class?

Green & White Added 7 Players -- 5 on Offense, 2 on Defense
news

Draft Grades | Jets Score an 'A' from Pro Football Focus

Check Out Analysis of the Seven Additions From the National Media
news

Jets Agree on Trade That Will Send DL John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

GM Joe Douglas Says Deal an "Unfortunate Part of the Business"
news

How did QB Aaron Rodgers React to the Jets' First Two Draft Selections?

Future Hall of Famer Texts Excitement for WR Malachi Corley; Says Fashanu is a "Mauler" 
news

Jets' Unicorn Draft Is Rare, Record-Setting and Has Them Rarin' to Go

They Set Marks with First 5 Picks on Offense, 6 In-Draft Trades; Joe Douglas: 'We're Excited About the Team'
news

2024 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Draft Class
news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2024 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets
news

Jets Draft All-Access Calls | Watch the Moment the 2024 Draft Class Became Jets

Hear the Conversation When Jets Personnel Called the 2024 Draft Picks
Advertising