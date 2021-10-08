Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Eyeing a Two-Game Win Streak

To a certain degree, the Jets and the Falcons are in parallel positions entering Week 5. Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith are both first-year head coaches who are at the helm of 1-3 clubs. But Saleh and the Jets have a rookie QB at the controls in Zach Wilson while Smith and the Falcons are guided by veteran Matt Ryan, who is in his 14th season. The two teams converge on North London on Sunday when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wilson is coming off his best game as a professional as he passed for 297 yards and 2 TDs in the Jets' 27-24 OT victory over the Titans last Sunday. For his play, Wilson was named NFL Pepsi Sugar Free Rookie of the Week, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was commenting on the ongoing learning process between signal-caller and gunslinger.

"One thing that I'm still trying to figure out with Zach, and trying to get him comfortable is what's the balance between getting a quick, short completion as opposed to letting him just go right away," LaFleur said. "And every quarterback is a little bit different with that, that I've been around. That will still just be a work in progress to see how we can get him in a rhythm right from the get-go."

Through four games, Wilson and Jets have yet to score a point in the first quarter. But he led a TD drive in the second quarter against the Titans before getting hot in the second half. Not only did he complete all four of his 20+ yards throws against Tennessee for 156 yards and a TD, but he also connected on 14 of 18 of his passes that covered seven-or-fewer air yards.