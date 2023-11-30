Jets-Falcons Game Preview | Reconnecting to the Team's Identity

Mobile Memory for Robert Saleh and Desmond Ridder

Atlanta halted a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a 24-15 win over the Saints. Despite a 1-4 road record and inconsistency at QB, the Falcons (5-6) are tied for first place atop the NFC South. After getting benched for two games, Desmond Ridder started against New Orleans and completed 13 of 21 for 168 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT.

Less than two years ago, Ridder worked under Robert Saleh's staff that led the National team to a 20-10 win over the American outfit in the Senior Bowl. Ridder, who was selected by Atlanta in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, completed 4-of-6 passes for 68 yards and threw ,2 TDs including a fourth-quarter score to future Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson as Jets TE coach Ron Middletown (who was leading the National team) walked off a winner. Saleh recalled this week a moment he shared with Ridder during the final stanza.

"I walked up to him and said are you ready for this big drive? And he said, we're going to score," Saleh said. "And he went right down and we scored. He walked off he field and said, 'I told you.' I was like this dude, the whole week was just fantastic. Just working with him, I was really excited to see where he would wind up. And he ended up in Atlanta and I was quick to text [Falcons HC] Arthur [Smith] and said he is going to be your favorite player buddy."

Ridder is tied for No. 4 among QBs in total giveaways with 14 (8 INTs, 6 Fumbles) and tied for No. 2with 4 lost strip sacks. While he finds his way, the Falcons have established one of the best ground attacks in the NFL. After amassing 228 rush yards vs. the Saints, the Birds have the NFL's No. 4-ranked rush offense (139.3 yds/g) and they'll face a Jets defense that ranks fourth in yards per play (4.81) but 31st in rush yards per game (140.3).

"Mainly it's being consistent with our run fits every time, just having everybody running to the ball also," said Quincy Williams, who has 96 tackles and leads the defense with 11 TFL. "Just harping on that this week also as far as making sure we have the same run fits every single time because they're not going to lean away from the running the ball. Like once we stop them, they're one of those teams that is going to continue doing their stuff. They're not going to get away from it after we stop them."

The Falcons top weapon is RB Bijan Robinson, a standout rookie from Texas who totaled 123 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs against the Saints.