Jets Elevate LB Del'Shawn Phillips, S Adrian Colbert From Practice Squad

The Jets have elevated LB Del'Shawn Phillips and S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Phillips (6-2, 230) led the defense with 9 tackles against the Panthers. He took 57 snaps on defense (89%) and 22 on special teams (79%). Phillips signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He first signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September. He suffered a quadriceps injury in that game and twice went on injured reserve.