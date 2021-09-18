Jets Elevate LB Del'Shawn Phillips, S Adrian Colbert From Practice Squad

The Jets have elevated LB Del'Shawn Phillips and S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Phillips (6-2, 230) led the defense with 9 tackles against the Panthers. He took 57 snaps on defense (89%) and 22 on special teams (79%). Phillips signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He first signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September. He suffered a quadriceps injury in that game and twice went on injured reserve.
Colbert (6-2, 205) had 3 defensive tackles in Carolina. He took 34 snaps on defense (53%) and 20 on special teams (71%). Colbert was signed to the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 6 after a stint with the Patriots. A 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert played in San Francisco for three seasons where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. Colbert, who started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Miami for his senior year, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 33 career games (19 starts).