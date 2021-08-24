Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/24) | Elijah Moore Makes Big Play in Return, Corey Davis Continues to Move the Chains & More

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles
Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury
Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.
Rookie Returns from Quad Injury 12 Days Ago to Bust a Move in Team Drills During Joint Practice vs. Eagles
Jets Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Has Some Big Shoes to Fill
C.J. Mosley Has a New Running Mate After Injury to Jarrad Davis
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 1 with the Eagles
See All of the Content from Tuesday at the Joint Practice with the Eagles
Robert Saleh Expects Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to 'Pick Up Where Jarrad Davis Left Off'
Quinnen Williams Set for Heavier Workload; Zach Wilson's Performance a 'Testament' to Him
Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'His Process Is Phenomenal'
J.T. Hassell Makes the Most of Opportunity at Safety; Defense Looks to Improve on Third Down
3 Things to Watch | Jets-Packers Preseason Game
Zach Wilson Excited for 'Live Bullets'; Special Teams in Focus
Corey Davis and QB Zach Wilson Are 'Definitely Getting There'
Jets' No. 1 WR Benefits from the Competition with Packers' CB Jaire Alexander
For Wisconsin Boy Now Jets QB James Morgan, 'It's a Dream Come True'
Growing Up Near Lambeau Field, Idolizing Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers
Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers