Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/24) | Elijah Moore Makes Big Play in Return, Corey Davis Continues to Move the Chains & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Tuesday's Joint Practice in Florham Park

Aug 24, 2021 at 03:45 PM

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

Rookie Returns from Quad Injury 12 Days Ago to Bust a Move in Team Drills During Joint Practice vs. Eagles
news

Jets Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Has Some Big Shoes to Fill

C.J. Mosley Has a New Running Mate After Injury to Jarrad Davis 
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/24) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 1 with the Eagles

See All of the Content from Tuesday at the Joint Practice with the Eagles
news

Robert Saleh Expects Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to 'Pick Up Where Jarrad Davis Left Off'

Quinnen Williams Set for Heavier Workload; Zach Wilson's Performance a 'Testament' to Him
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'His Process Is Phenomenal'

J.T. Hassell Makes the Most of Opportunity at Safety; Defense Looks to Improve on Third Down
news

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Packers Preseason Game

Zach Wilson Excited for 'Live Bullets'; Special Teams in Focus
news

Corey Davis and QB Zach Wilson Are 'Definitely Getting There'

Jets' No. 1 WR Benefits from the Competition with Packers' CB Jaire Alexander
news

For Wisconsin Boy Now Jets QB James Morgan, 'It's a Dream Come True' 

Growing Up Near Lambeau Field, Idolizing Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Offense Has Hurdles to Clear but OC Mike LaFleur Remains Positive

He Notes Pass Blocking Has Struggled Recently Yet Saw Good Command from His QBs in Preseason Opener
