Jets-Eagles Game Recap | QB Zach Wilson Injures Knee in Preseason-Opening Win in Philadelphia

The Jets won their preseason opener, 24-21, with a go-ahead score in the final seconds on Friday night vs. the Eagles in Philadelphia, but the outcome and most of the game was overshadowed by the knee injury sustained by Jets QB Zach Wilson in the first quarter.

The Injury

Having lost RT Mekhi Becton earlier this week to a right knee injury and with veteran T George Fant still working his way back from offseason knee surgery, the Jets started Chuma Edoga at LT and rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick from Louisiana, at RT. With 4:29 left in the first quarter, Wilson took a shotgun snap and faced immediate pressure from DE Tarron Jackson after the Eagles defender cleanly beat Mitchell off the line of scrimmage.

After neatly stepping aside the oncoming Johnson, Wilson saw open grass up the home sideline. Instead of electing to go out of bounds, Wilson looked for more, but his right leg gave way while making a move to his left. The athletic QB knew something wasn't right and gave himself up with a dive to the ground.

First Quarter

The Jets got blitzed early by the Birds, falling behind, 14-0, 8:32 into the game. The visitors hurt themselves with a pair of critical mistakes coming on a defensive penalty (Quincy Williams) and an interception (off Wilson).

After the Eagles entered Jets' territory on their opening possession, rookie DE Jermaine Johnson had great containment while forcing elusive QB Jalen Hurts to the boundary for no gain on a third-and-5 play. But LB Quincy Williams came late and high, delivering a thunderous hit on Hurts that resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty. Two plays later, Hurts connected with TE Dallas Goedert for a 22-yard TD.