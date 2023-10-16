Jets-Eagles Game Recap | Defense Dominant in Stunning Upset Over Eagles

The visitors won on third down (7 of 12) and in the red zone (2 of 3) while the Jets were kept out of the end zone on their first three red zone trips and managed to convert just 2 of 11 on third down. But the Jets scored the game's final 17 points and Tony Adams' late INT set up Breece Hall's game-winning TD with 1:46 remaining.

The Jets stayed within striking distance early, forcing two Eagles turnovers as the Williams brothers had a hand in both. Quinnen Williams' first-career pick didn't lead to points, but his older brother, LB Quincy Williams, had a fumble recovery late in the second quarter that led to Greg Zuerlein's third successful field goal of the first half. Zuerlein became the first Jets kicker since Jay Feely in 2009 to make at least four field goals in back-to-back games.

For the fourth consecutive home game, the Jets fell behind by double digits in the first half. Entering Week 6, the Jets had been outscored, 37-5, in the first quarter. After Thomas Morstead's 54-yard punt after the first series and Irv Charles' special teams tackled pinned the Eagles back to their 9-yard-line, Hurts led the 'Birds on a 19-play march that took 9:47 off the game clock. While Hurts converted three third downs on the possession, it appeared the Jets had held on fourth-and-goal when Hurts was apparently stopped short of crossing the plane. But after a replay, it was determined Hurts had control of the ball while crossing the goal line and put the Eagles up 7-0.

Despite going 0 of 5 on third down in the first two quarters, the Jets totaled 145 yards and had to settle for a pair of Zuerlein field goals on their two trips inside the red zone.

"A lot of opportunity," Saleh said. "I thought offensively we did a really nice job moving the ball, especially in the second half. I know the yardage isn't going to look like that, but it looked good. I thought we moved the ball well in the second half. We gave ourselves opportunities, we just got to finish. We're that fricken close. I think we will."

The Jets had 12 PDs and Bryce Huff led the pass rush with 1.5 sacks.