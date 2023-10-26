Jets-Giants Game Preview | After a Deep Breath, Time to Step on the Gas

When the Jets resume action on Sunday against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, they'll need to find the gas pedal early after outside forces took HC Robert Saleh's club out of fifth gear and placed them in neutral for a week.

A Wild Six Weeks

The Jets went into the bye full of mojo, having reached .500 with a road disposal of the Broncos in Denver followed by a statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles at a rocking MetLife Stadium. But the NFL schedule forced a pause as the Jets, a club that moved to 3-3 with a thrilling 20-14 come-from-behind victory over the Eagles, had a week off.

"I felt like we needed it," Saleh said. "You always want your bye week later, but at the same time when you look at the schedule globally {you want to keep it day to day) ,we have a Sunday night game, we have a Monday night game, a Friday afternoon game, a Thursday game. We have a wonky schedule coming up with all these long weeks, short weeks.

"We needed this bye week to: One, Just get fresh for the second half of the season and, I think everyone needed to hit the pause button after just how wild this first six weeks was, the ridiculously emotional roller-coaster of Week 1, adjusting the offense on the fly and all the noise that surrounded this organization the first three weeks and now all the pats [on the back]. …. We just needed to sit back and take a deep breath and just have a weekend of watching other teams' play and hopefully we can attack the second half of the season."

The Jets experienced a season's worth of emotions in six games. The Aaron Rodgers Achilles tendon tear against the Bills in Week 1 felt like the end of that first roller-coaster ride, but hours later there was Xavier Gipson making history in overtime with a game-winning return for the ages. There was a Dallas domination in Week 2 followed by a painful loss to the Patriots in Week 3. At 1-2 and the season seemingly slipping away on a treacherous turn after the Chiefs had taken a 17-0 first-quarter lead in front of the nation, the Jets jumped back on the track and showed their mettle despite an agonizing 23-20 loss. With Denver feeling like a must win, the Jets responded in turn. And then there was the stunner of the Eagles as the Jets made Jalen Hurts —much like they had done with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — look rather average while amassing 4 takeaways and winning a 20-14 heart-stopper.

An Inspiring Group

After the win over the Eagles, an emotional Saleh brought his players in and told them how this group inspires him.

"The amount and love and appreciation each player has for one another, the position groups, the unit, the team," he said this week. "The offense supports the defense, and the defense supports the offense, the way they both support special teams, and the sacrifice they've made for one another. You don't do that unless you have an appreciation and love for your teammate. It is an inspiring group and how hard they work, how much they love this game, how they approach each day, how much energy they bring to the building. They're a great group."