Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Chance to Build Momentum Heading Into the Bye

Eliminate Explosives

The Jets tallied a season-high 31 points against the Broncos but 9 of those came from the defense. Philadelphia is fifth in scoring (28.2 pts/g) and they're led by a dual threat at QB in Jalen Hurts, who is 22-1 in his last 23 regular season starts. The Eagles have great balance, ranking second in rushing (164 yds/g) and 10th in passing (240.4 yds/g). When D'Andre Swift (434 rush yards) or Hurts (206 rush yards, 4 TDs) aren't running behind perhaps the best offensive line in football, Hurts, who leads the NFL with 388 yards on deep passing, likes to go downfield to his targets, including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

"That's kind of the foundation of our defense is to eliminate the explosives," Saleh said. "Teams are going to hit it. feel like we've been a top unit in explosives for as long as I can remember, but for some reason it feels like early in the year, always it's just one or two leak out. … So, if we can eliminate those 100%, we'll hit our stride defensively."

Without Rodgers, the Jets find themselves in familiar territory in the role of underdog. The Jets have not been favored in any game this season and they'll enter this contest around a 7-point 'dog' to Philly. Both these clubs have come a long way since the summer of 2001 when the Jets and-Eagles had joint practices in Florham Park when Nick Siriani and Robert Saleh were first-year head coaches. Wilson was a rookie who hadn't taken an NFL snap while many wondered if Hurts would hold onto the starting job beyond 2021. But Hurts took advantage of his opportunity and became a star and Wilson, in relief of Rodgers, is continuing to progress.

Narratives can change quickly in the NFL, but the good teams and programs are consistent. With a win, the Jets would fly into the bye with a second consecutive win and a huge shot of momentum at 3-3. The early gauntlet is about to end, and it will conclude against a chatty Eagles team that has earned the right to talk