Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Rookie QB Zach Wilson, who threw for 145 yards and registered his first career rush TD in his first game in more than a month, was the victorious signal-caller in Houston. Saleh saw things to build off and learn from as Wilson approaches a date with an Eagles defense that limited the Giants to just 264 net yards while holding them to 25%, 3-of-12 on third down. Conversely, Wilson and the Jets converted 15% of their third-down attempts last Sunday.

"That's going to be the battling cry or the motto for the rest of the year with him in terms of just footwork and tempo and eye placement," Saleh said. "When his eyes are right and his feet are on the ground and he goes through his progressions and he gets to work, he gets the ball where it needs to go. It's very impressive, it's as good as anyone."

Moments like a fourth-down rope to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter in Houston that helped the Jets take precious time off the clock and further advance into scoring territory.

"Getting used to those drops and understanding how to play quarterback in a phone booth as we like to call it is going to be kind of the trigger of what we're looking forward to see him see him in his development," Saleh said. "And that play is a perfect example. He got to the top of his drop, progressed through the concept and let it rip to Keelan on a critical a fourth-and-5 where there was no panic. There was no indecision. It was decisive and kept the chains moving."

The Eagles keep the chains moving on the ground, leading the NFL in rush yards per game (157.9) and rush TDs (18). Philadelphia, whose No. 1 rusher is QB Jalen Hurts with 695 rush yards and 8 rush TDs, has rushed for 200+ yards in three straight games and is hoping to become the first Philly outfit to rush for 200+ yards in four consecutive games since 1949.

"Any time you add the quarterback element into it, you're playing 11-on-11 football, so you're losing the extra hat in the box because he's not just handing the ball off," Saleh said of Hurts. "He's always a threat to run, so it is unique and they do as good a job as anyone scheming up runs to not only utilize him as a piece but to also use him as a decoy so they can buy the extra gap."