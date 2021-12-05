Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

In the NFL, whatever else it's about, it's about the quarterbacks.

The same holds true for the Jets and the Eagles at MetLife Stadium this afternoon. Whatever else this game's about, it's about the quarterbacks.

For the Jets, rookie QB Zach Wilson makes his second start after missing four starts with a knee injury. Everyone in the stands and on the sidelines will want to see if Wilson get his offense off to a quicker start than it has been, thus helping the Jets toward (a) their fourth win under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, (b) their first two-game winning streak this season, (c) their first home regular-season win ever over Philadelphia, and (d) their first regular-season win anywhere over the Eagles.

Standing in their way are the green Birds from the other end of the New Jersey Turnpike. But they have their own QB storyline. Jalen Hurts is one of the best Run Pass Option QBs in the NFL today, which has made him one of the top rushers at any position in the league heading into Week 13 and Philly the top rushing offense in the game. But Hurts hurt his ankle in last week's MetLife loss to the Giants. He said during the week he was ready to go but Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' first-year head coach, wasn't ready to declare his QB starter until this morning.

Two hours before today's 1:02 p.m. ET kickoff, Hurts had not been seen warming up while backup Gardner Minshew was throwing. Sirianni and Hurts had until 90 minutes before kickoff to decide how they would handle QB vs. the home team today. The call: Hurts inactive, Minshew starting.