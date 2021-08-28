Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Hail Mary Finish Puts a Bow on 2021 Preseason

With Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson on the Sideline, Josh Johnson and James Morgan Played One Half Each

Aug 28, 2021 at 12:55 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Bell_Jack_Headshot
by Eric AllenEthan Greenberg & Jack Bell
Image from iOS-game-story-thumb

The Jets ended their preseason in dramatic fashion as they tied with the Eagles, 31-31, Friday night at MetLife Stadium.

Down 31-23 with six seconds remaining in regulation, QB James Morgan, who commanded the offense in the second half, rolled to his right before unleashing a Hail Mary that undrafted rookie TE Kenny Yeboah came down with for a 49-yard score. Josh Adams converted the two-point attempt on a draw. The play was reviewed but the call was upheld. 

"Jamo was getting another opportunity," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game, referring to Morgan. "The way he was operating and moving, he showed a lot of grit throwing 60 yards into the end zone. He got better throughout camp. We thought they [the team's four quarterbacks] all got better in camp."

Morgan finished 13 of 23 for 158 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Yeboah was on the receiving end of both of Morgan's touchdown passes and finished with 4 receptions for 100 yards.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was leaning on playing many of his starters in his team's preseason finale against the Eagles. On Friday night, Saleh leaned the other way as rookie QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis, ILB C.J. Mosley and S Marcus Maye were part of a large contingent of Jets regulars who sat out the contest.

Josh Johnson Cashes In
Veteran signal-caller Josh Johnson made like Wilson on the Jets' first offensive possession. With the rookie QB on the sideline and Mike White (ribs) having not participated in practice during the week, Johnson (35) got the start and was greeted with a 7-0 deficit following RB Boston Scott's 49-yard scoring catch-and-run. Johnson had an immediate answer, hitting on all four of his passes on a march that culminated with a 2-yard TD to WR Lawrence Cager on fourth down. 

"I try to focus on being prepared for the moment and today was the moment," Johnson said. "I found out I was going to play and to me, I don't focus on the circumstances because we are presented with different circumstances. My thing is being focused on making the best choices with those circumstances and I feel like we were able to do that as an offense. I would have liked to have finished that last drive but we were able to put some points up and then James and the next group came on and finished it." 

In one half of play, Johnson was 7 of 8 for 73 yards and led the Green & White to 10 points.

"Giving JJ a chance to go compete, he hasn't had a lot of reps, obviously," Saleh said. "But we felt like it was a great opportunity for him to go show it. It doesn't look like he's in his mid 30s the way he's running around, slinging the ball. I thought he was very productive. Obviously a veteran, knew exactly where to go with the ball. He was decisive with it."

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Game

See Best Images from the Final Preseason Game of 2021 at MetLife Stadium

E_SNY_0918-gallery-thumb
1 / 49
E_SA101145
2 / 49
E_SA101151
3 / 49
E_SA101202
4 / 49
E_SNY_1093
5 / 49
E_SNY_1069
6 / 49
E_SNY_0955
7 / 49
E_SNY_0918
8 / 49
E_SNY_0942
9 / 49
E_SNY_1218
10 / 49
E_SNY_1161
11 / 49
E_SNY_0944
12 / 49
E_SNY_1435
13 / 49
E_SNY_1396
14 / 49
E_SNY_1408
15 / 49
E_SNY_1437 1
16 / 49
E_SZ3_0591
17 / 49
E_SZPL1748
18 / 49
E_SZPL1754
19 / 49
E_SZPL1810
20 / 49
E_SZ1_1833
21 / 49
E_SZ3_0693
22 / 49
E_SZ3_0654
23 / 49
E_SZ3_0645
24 / 49
E_SZ1_1895
25 / 49
E_SZPL2155
26 / 49
E_SZPL2150
27 / 49
E_SZPL2443
28 / 49
E_SZPL2643
29 / 49
E_SZPL2591
30 / 49
E_SZPL2552
31 / 49
E_SZPL2450
32 / 49
E_SA101472
33 / 49
E_SA101430
34 / 49
E_SA101513
35 / 49
E_SZ3_1838
36 / 49
E_SZPL1458
37 / 49
E_SZ3_2097
38 / 49
E_SZPL1476
39 / 49
E_SZ3_2150
40 / 49
E_SZ3_2050
41 / 49
E_SZ3_2078
42 / 49
E_SZ3_2039
43 / 49
E_SZ3_1997
44 / 49
Image from iOS
45 / 49
Image from iOS (1)
46 / 49
Image from iOS (2)
47 / 49
E_SZPL3910
48 / 49
Image from iOS (3)
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Reserves Struggle Early
The Jets yielded two TDs in the opening quarter as Joe Flacco (6-7-97-1TD), the Jets' backup to Sam Darnold last season, led the Birds to 137 total yards. Saleh had most of his first-stringers on the bench minus a trio of players who could potentially start in DT Folorunso Fatukasi, DE Bryce Huff and nickel Michael Carter II plus a rookie linebacker penciled in to start in Jamien Sherwood. The Auburn product couldn't get Jalen Reagor down to the ground on a short catch that turned into an 19-yard gain and then couldn't close the gap on Scott before the Eagles back kept S J.T. Hassell inside enough to get space up the boundary. Then on Philly's second possession, the Jets were flagged for unnecessary roughness when Fatukasi and CB Bryce Hall combined for a body slam of RB Kenneth Gainwell.

"The first one he got unlucky," Saleh said of Sherwood's tackle attempt on Reagor. "That's why you don't let go. Every time he hits the field, he's going to learn something and it'll help when he has C.J. [Mosley] flanking him and to be able to talk to him and all that stuff. Then obviously with Marcus [Maye] flanking him on the other side just from a communication standpoint. I thought it was so important for him and [Hamsah Nasirildeen] to get out there and execute the best they could."

Fatukasi and Hassell each racked up sacks of Flacco in the first half, but immediately before intermission Flacco connected to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a 42-yard score with seconds on the game clock. The Eagles receiver caught the ball over CB Isaiah Dunn and then ran through an Elijah Campbell tackle attempt. Campbell and rookie CB Jason Pinnock prevented further damage in the fourth, forcing a touchback after ripping the ball out of Travis Fulgham's grasp as the Eagles WR reached for the end zone.

Long List of DNPs
Among the Jets who did not play Friday: QBs Zach Wilson and Mike White; WRs Corey DavisJamison CrowderElijah Moore and Denzel Mims; RBs Tevin Coleman and RB La'Mical Perine; TEs Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin; LT Mekhi Becton, C Connor McGovern, G Greg Van Roten; DTs Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins, DL John Franklin-Myers; LB C.J. Mosley; CB Justin Hardee; Ss Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner. Rookie CB Brandin Echols sustained a shoulder injury during the game and did not return.

Wilson led the Jets to scores on four of his six preseason drives, hitting on 75% of his throws (15 of 20) for 191 yards with 2 TDs. He also was turnover-free in games against the Giants and the Packers.

Speaking about Wilson after the game, Saleh said: "He always wants to play. He lobbied to play. They all lobbied to play."

And with Becton in the concussion protocol, the Jets started Morgan Moses at RT and George Fant at LT. Moses and Fant have been battling throughout training camp for the right tackle job and when asked, Saleh said he'll name the starter soon.

"We'll talk about it again tonight or tomorrow when we watch tape and all that stuff," Saleh said. "I think it cleared itself up a little bit. I'll wait to tell you guys until we get a definitive answer from everybody in the discussion."

Jetcetera
Wideout Jeff Smith was one of the Jets' leading rushers, taking three end-arounds for 44 yards. Another wide receiver who showcased his versatility was Braxton Berrios who averaged 36 yards on two kick returns. And Braden Mann finished an impressive summer, nailing a 58-yard punt. …

Ty Johnson got going in the third stanza, running 4 times for 24 yards on a scoring drive including a 3-yard TD. That closed the gap to 24-17. Johnson finished with 13 carries for 53 yards. …

A flash flood hit MetLife Stadium a couple of hours before kickoff and the weather, which included lightning in the area, forced kickoff back from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. …

The Jets finished the preseason with a 2-0-1 record. They have to get down to 53 players on Tuesday and they'll also have 16 practice squad spots to fill. The club is No. 2 in the waiver order, so they'll have an early look at hundreds of players about to spring free.

Related Content

news

Kenny Yeboah Rises to the Occasion with Hail Mary TD That Helps Jets Tie Eagles

Green & White TE Calls His Last-Second Catch, Another TD & 100 Receiving Yards 'Crazy' & 'Surreal'
news

Now It Gets Real for HC Robert Saleh and the Jets

Zach Wilson & Co. Watch as Green & White Rally in Final Preseason Game
news

Start of Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Delayed Until 8 P.M. Due to Weather

Kickoff Set for 8 P.M. on Friday Night
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Finale at MetLife Stadium
news

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Eagles Preseason Game

HC Robert Saleh Deciding on Rep Distribution; Zach Wilson Enjoys Preseason Play
news

Which Roster Battle Is Most Intriguing Heading Into Jets-Eagles Preseason Finale?

NFL Teams Have to Cut Their Rosters from 80 to 53 Players Next Tuesday
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets TE Tyler Kroft Showed Old 'Coach' He's Still Got It

Anthony Becht Says TK, with 2 TD Catches vs. Packers, Was 'Special Talent' Coming Out in '15
news

Jets Enhance Value & Access for Season Ticket Holders with All-New Rewards Program

Loyalty Program Launches Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
news

Jets' OC Mike LaFleur Likes 'the Vibe' on the Sideline

Impressed by QB Zach Wilson's 'Calmness' on the Sideline and in the Pocket
news

Where Are They Now: Leger Douzable

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive Lineman
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

Green & White Take Respond on Day 2 with Eagles; Robert Saleh Sees Benefits From Joint Sessions
Advertising