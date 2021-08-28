Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Hail Mary Finish Puts a Bow on 2021 Preseason

Josh Johnson Cashes In

Veteran signal-caller Josh Johnson made like Wilson on the Jets' first offensive possession. With the rookie QB on the sideline and Mike White (ribs) having not participated in practice during the week, Johnson (35) got the start and was greeted with a 7-0 deficit following RB Boston Scott's 49-yard scoring catch-and-run. Johnson had an immediate answer, hitting on all four of his passes on a march that culminated with a 2-yard TD to WR Lawrence Cager on fourth down.

"I try to focus on being prepared for the moment and today was the moment," Johnson said. "I found out I was going to play and to me, I don't focus on the circumstances because we are presented with different circumstances. My thing is being focused on making the best choices with those circumstances and I feel like we were able to do that as an offense. I would have liked to have finished that last drive but we were able to put some points up and then James and the next group came on and finished it."

In one half of play, Johnson was 7 of 8 for 73 yards and led the Green & White to 10 points.