Jets DT Quinnen Williams 'Super Close' With Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones

The Week 3 matchup between the Chiefs and the Jets will feature two of the league's best interior linemen: Quinnen Williams and Chris Jones. They train together during the offseason, were named first team All-Pro at defensive tackle for the 2022 season and will be a handful to block in Sunday night's matchup at MetLife Stadium.

"We are super close," Williams said. "I train with him every offseason. I try to do everything he does when it comes down to being on the field. That is my guy."

Last season, Jones had 15.5 sacks, 29 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Williams had similarly impressive numbers with 12 sacks, 28 QB hits and 12 TFL and finished seventh. The Jets defensive lineman credits Jones for helping him elevate his game to an elite level in 2022.

"I have copied everything he has ever done in his game," Williams said. "He has taught me a ton. Wisdom and knowledge on the field and off, I have taken it all and tried to put it in my game."

Jones, 29, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year contract extension in 2020. At the start of this season, Jones held out and missed all of training camp and the season-opener against the Lions.

Jones agreed to a revised contract in September and over the last two games has headed up a ferocious pass rush with 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hits and 2 TFL.