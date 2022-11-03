Jets DT Quinnen Williams Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2019 Had 4.5 Sacks, 12 QB Hits in October

Nov 03, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AFC-DPOMONTH-Quinnen-9x16 (1)

Jets DT Quinnen Williams has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

In Weeks 4-8, Williams (6-3, 303) registered 13 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. His 4.5 sacks are tied for third in that span. His 90.7 Pro Football Focus grade in that span ranks No. 2 among defensive tackles (min 50% snaps) and his 90.8 grade on the season ranks No. 3.

Williams was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 6 for his performance against the Packers. He had 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal in the Green & White's 27-10 win at Lambeau Field, becoming one of three players since 2000 to do so. His 7 pressures and 2 sacks against the Packers were career highs. In the first half, Williams became the second player since 2000 with 3 tackles, 2 QB hits, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in a half.

For the season, Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, has 6 sacks, 16 QB hits (tied for second in the NFL) and 28 pressures (tied for 10th).

"Quinnen is playing at a different level," HC Robert Saleh said after the Packers game. … "He keeps doing this and there's no reason why he shouldn't be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He's playing at that type of level."

GM Joe Douglas added: "He was dealing with coming off of that foot injury last year in the preseason and so, him being fully healthy from the jump this year, I think you've all seen the difference he can make. He's an outstanding player, but again, I say it a lot, he is a truly outstanding person. His energy is infectious, that smile is infectious and it's been fun watching him play every Sunday."

