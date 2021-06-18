Jets DT Quinnen Williams 'Headed in the Right Direction' in Multiple Ways

Even though Williams hasn't taken the field with his new teammates in this new system coached by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, he's excited to be a part of a new-look defensive line that includes free-agent additions Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and Vinny Curry to go with what's already in place.

"I'm super excited to have some dominant guys like that alongside of me even in the room to help me better my game," Williams said. "Carl has a great get off, Sheldon has some great, twitchy moves. Adding those things and learning how to do those things will make me a better player and the competition is great."

He added: "Just to have the staff that we have, the room that we have in the defensive line room, everyone wants to see everybody bette. Carl probably has the best get off I've seen. Vinny Curry has a great get off also. To have those veteran guys in the room, it makes me want to do better and want to be better and get my get off better. Different things like that. We all bring things to the table and you can see why they brought those particular guys to perform in this defense."

Williams wouldn't put a timetable on his return to practice, but Head Coach Robert Saleh said he expects all the players who rehabbed in the spring to be ready for training camp. Williams, who had 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a team-leading 7 sacks and 14 QB hits in 2020, said it's a relief the injury occurred when it did.