Jets' Draft Picks Mekhi Becton and Cameron Clark Have Developed Tight Bond

When the Jets drafted OT Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a mammoth athletic player who is versatile along the line. The team also knew that two days later in the fourth round, after drafting offensive linemen Cameron Clark, it was adding someone with a lot of potential who could become a valuable contributor as well.

But what GM Joe Douglas and company may not have known is that the two rookie players already had established a bond off the field.

"We've been really close," Clark said of his relationship with Becton. "There were like four or five of us that were really close when we were training and me and Mekhi were two of those guys. We were always joking and playing around together. We worked hard. We knew when to work and we knew when to play, but we always got our work in. Both of us worked extremely hard and both of us care about football a lot. So that was one thing that we just hit it off, off the bat."