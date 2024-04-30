Jets Give QB Aaron Rodgers a Royal Option in 'YAC King' Malachi Corley

After being recruited by the Hilltoppers to play cornerback, Corley (5-11, 210) switched to offense as a freshman. Then from 2021 through this past season, he had 29 receiving TDs (which was tied for second-most in the FBS), and amassed 2,068 yards after the catch -- by far the most in the FBS. He may not be the fastest receiver (4.56 in the 40) in the Jets' quiver, which includes elite WRs Garrett Wilson and recently signed Mike Williams, but he's strong and hard to take down.

"I got labeled the YAC King throughout the 2022 season because I had 975 yards YAC and 40 broken tackles," Corley said. "People started calling me that because I was running over dudes, running around dudes and it seemed every single week I was getting 100 yards of YAC every game. Imposing my will on people and just catching all the flat screens, the bubble screens, the smoke screens, short tosses and being used that way. I got the nickname because of what I do after the catch."

Corley has drawn flattering comparisons to San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, but he said that he prefers to watch and study players who have the skills he would like to add to his game.