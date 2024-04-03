 Skip to main content
Jets to Host Free Draft Party Presented by Verizon at MetLife Stadium on April 25

Event Includes Free Draft T-Shirt, Player Autographs, Locker Room Tours and More

Apr 03, 2024 at 02:46 PM
The annual Jets Draft Party, presented by Verizon, returns on Thursday, April 25th. Jets Legend Bart Scott will host the live event at MetLife Stadium during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fans can watch night one unfold from the stadium with the Draft broadcast live on the videoboards. The Draft Party is free of charge and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Draft t-shirt upon entrance to the Stadium, while supplies last. Free parking will be available in Lot E and Jets fans must enter through the Verizon Gate will open for Jets fans at 6 p.m. Due to stadium construction, access to the field will be limited.

The 2024 Jets Draft Party will be highlighted by appearances and autograph signings from Jets players and legends, as well as locker room tours. Select players will be seated at the 100 level prior to the start of the first round to sign autographs. Fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy Jets Fest, at the GenJets Kids Zone presented by KinderJoy, and live music by DJ Jon Blak on the 50-yard line. Food and beverage will be available throughout the West Hall and 100 level concourses for purchase. Additionally, the Jets Team Store, located outside the West Hall on the plaza, will be open throughout the night.

In addition to the Jets Draft Party, the Jets will also be hosting the first-ever live Draft pick from Ireland on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A winner from the Jets Rewards VIP Draft Sweepstakes, NFL Fan of the Year, and International Fan of the Year will also be flown out to watch the draft live in Detroit, alongside Jets season ticket holders. Airfare and lodging will be provided for the sweepstake winners, courtesy of the Jets.  

Jets Season Ticket Holders receive special early access to download their draft party tickets beginning Wednesday, April 3rd at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available for general admission beginning Thursday, April 4th at 2 p.m. Fans can download their free mobile tickets at nyjets.com/draftparty.

