Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

The Jets on Tuesday announced a $1 million donation to help aid the people of Ukraine. The donation will be split between various organizations, each receiving $100,000, over the course of a year. The first organization to receive a donation is Plast Scouting - USA.

"These donations will positively impact Ukrainian refugees and their families with essential supplies," said New York Jets Chairman Robert Wood Johnson. "The need for resources is continuously growing. Our thoughts continue to be with the innocent lives who have been affected and all those who are suffering."

The events in Ukraine are personal to the Johnson family and the New York Jets. Suzanne Johnson, wife of Mr. Johnson, grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York and is from a family of immigrants. Her mother, Marie, was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents while her father, Stefan Ircha, is from Ternopil, a town outside of Kyiv, and immigrated to the United States after WWII at age 21 by himself.

"Today in Ukraine, many people are suffering. Because of this, it is important to us to provide assistance to organizations making a true difference on the ground," said Mrs. Johnson. "My family and I are heartbroken by the devastation and loss and are praying for the individuals who have become refugees and those still living and working in Ukraine."

Plast Scouting was founded in 1911 in Ukraine and now has 2000 scout volunteers working on the critical last mile to reach those in need. Plast Scouting - USA is focused on addressing many of Ukraine's urgent needs, through fundraising, assembling pocket first aid kits, sourcing medical equipment and supplies, and optimizing logistics so that aid can reach Ukraine quickly and effectively.

"Plast Scouting - USA is very grateful to the Jets organization for their generous donation," said Andrew Kozak, Chairman Plast Scouting – USA. "The funds will be put to immediate use in the purchase of critical medical supplies to treat the many heavily wounded Ukrainians, along with cutting edge medical technology such as portable, wireless ultrasound equipment."