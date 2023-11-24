Jets-Dolphins Gameday Update

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:59 AM
The New Jersey State police confirmed that the situation at American Dream has been resolved. The stadium is not affected and our parking lots will open at 10 a.m.

Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Black Friday Blues After 34-13 Loss to Miami

CB Brandin Echols Records His Second Pick-6 of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa
New Jets Starting QB Tim Boyle, Potent Defense Face Dangerous Dolphins This Afternoon

Duane Brown Up, Mekhi Becton Down at LT; Randall Cobb Active, Allen Lazard IA at WR; CB Michael Carter Out
Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | A 'Big Test' Amid Adversity

QB Tim Boyle Gets the Rock on Black Friday; Tyreek Hill to Battle Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed
6 Players to Watch When Tim Boyle & Jets Host Dangerous Dolphins on Black Friday

QB Will Need Help from Garrett Wilson & Backs; Marquee Matchup: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed vs. Miami WRs
Jets vs. Dolphins | 3 Things to Know for First NFL Black Friday Game

Sauce Gardner, Tyreek Hill Set to Square Off; Green & White Hasn't Played Tua Tagovailoa Since 2021
QB Tim Boyle Striding Toward 1st Jets Start Friday vs. Miami with Cool Confidence

He Explains That as the Starting Signal-Caller, 'You've Got to Feel Like You're Dangerous Out There'
In Forefront of Jets WR Garrett Wilson's Mind: 'We've Got to Make It Happen' vs. Dolphins

He's Focused on Sparking His Offense, Thinking as Little as Possible About His Elbow, Playing on Black Friday
Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Thursday

CB Michael Carter (Hamstring) Doubtful, OL Mekhi Becton (Ankle/Knee) & Duane Brown (Hip) Questionable
Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser; Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Jake Hanson for Game vs. Dolphins
Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs Dolphins - Wednesday

CB Michael Carter II (Hamstring) Did Not Practice
Jets Release OL Dennis Kelly

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 130 Games
