Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Bringing Confidence and Swag to the Rematch

Less than a month ago, the Jets were on the wrong end of a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. While things certainly were dark on that Black Friday, there are plenty of reasons to think Sunday's return matchup between the two division rivals in South Florida will be much different.

"We are both who we are," Jets HC Robert Saleh said this week. "There's going to be some nuance. There's going to be some changes. I am sure [Dolphins HC Mike] McDaniel is going to have 65 new plays, but at the meat of it is philosophy and a style of play that those guys have and same thing with us, both offensively and defensively, and special teams. So, you still want to stay true to who you are, but you also got to make sure that you're teaching things the right way."

Can We Get There Again?

Jets QB Zach Wilson wasn't involved in the first Jets-Dolphins meeting, serving the first of a two-game stint as the team's emergency No. 3 QB. But he returned to action last week in a big way, leading a 30-point second-half offensive explosion against the Falcons as he reached career-highs both in passer rating (117.9) and completion percentage (75%).

"The quarterback gets more credit than is deserved, but it's truly an offensive unit that went out there and I thought everyone played well," said Wilson, whose 301 pass yards were the third-most in his career. "How can we get there again as an offense? That's the key."

The Dolphins defense is a well-coordinated unit under Vin Fangio, raking No. 9in total defense (308.1 yds/g) and third-down efficiency (36.7%) while they are tied for No. 3 in sacks (42). In Monday night's loss to the Titans, the 'Fins held Derrick Henry to just 34 yards on 17 carries. Still Jaelan Phillips went down with a season-ending knee injury vs. the Jets, veteran LB Jerome Barker (knee) is on injured reserve and S Jevon Holland, who flipped that Black Friday game upsides down with a 99-yard INT return at the end of the first half, was inactive against Tennessee and hopes he can return to action this weekend.

Miami, featuring the corner duo of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, has registered pick-6s in three consecutive games and has four overall. But Z.Wilson led a balanced attack last week that saw Garrett Wilson reach the 100-yard mark (9-108) and Breece Hall total 126 yards from scrimmage while TEs Tyler Conklin (4-57) and Jeremy Ruckert (3-37) combined for 7 receptions and 94 yards.