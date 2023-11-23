Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | A 'Big Test' Amid Adversity

Five days after taking one on the chin at Buffalo, the Jets (4-6) will stay in the division and host the AFC East-leading Dolphins (7-3) in the NFL's first Black Friday game. With their 4-3 start in the rearview mirror, the Jets have been outscored by 75-25 in three consecutive losses. As Aaron Rodgers continues to make great strides in his ongoing recovery, HC Robert Saleh changed starting quarterbacks on Monday with Tim Boyle taking command of the offense.

'No Testimony Without a Test'

C.J. Mosley, a team captain, talked early this week about accountability ahead of a critical clash with the division leaders.

"This one hurt – I am not going to lie to you – especially to me," said Mosley of the 26-point defeat last Sunday in Western New York. "We just have to understand the position we are in. I have to understand the position I am in. I wear the Captain on my chest with pride. It has been a while since our defense got exposed like that, so that was tough pill for me to swallow. I wasn't hungry this morning, didn't have any appetite, didn't sleep that good, but this is the challenge that I signed up for and it is a challenge that we signed up for."

What awaits Mosley and the defense is a battle with what, on paper, is the NFL's top offense. The 'Fins are No. 1 in scoring (30.5 pts/g), passing (291 yds/g), and red=-zone efficiency (73.5%) plus their rush offense ranks No. 2 (143 yds/g). The Jets counter with a defense that is No. 3in offensive TDs allowed (17), No. 4 in yards per play (4.7) and No. 5 in red-zone success (41.4%).

"This is a big test for us and there is no testimony without a test, as I have said before," Mosley said. "So, we have to stand up with pride the same way we have been doing as a defense. We have to hold our head up high and be accountable when we take losses like this. We have another team coming in that can score a lot of points and we have to make sure that we have our mind right and be ready to play Friday."

Saleh, who will have Trevor Siemian back up Boyle, believes in the mindset of a team that has endured countless injuries along the offensive line and will start its third QB against Miami. After playing 10 games, Zach Wilson will suit up as the team's emergency third QB.