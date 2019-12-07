Jets-Dolphins Game Preview: Marcus Maye Prepares for Potential Life Without Jamal Adams

Marcus Maye has never played a game in the National Football League without Jamal Adams as his safety partner. That might change as Adams did not practice this week because of an ankle sprain and is doubtful for Sunday's meeting with the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

"Definitely weird because it's been the other way around with me missing time, so now I'll get a taste of it," Maye said. "Now I have to figure out a way to bring everybody along on the same page and just go out there and play the game."

Adams was the Jets' best player through the first three quarters of the season, ranking atop the defensive unit in tackles (77), solo stops (66), sacks (6.5), QB hits (14), forced fumbles (2) and touchdowns (2). His 7 pass defenses are tied for the unit lead and Adams has produced 14 tackles for loss. You can't simply replace Adams in the lineup, but one of Maye's roles won't change in the sense that he is the quarterback of the secondary.

"Just have to step up with communication and make sure everyone is on the same page," he said. "It's my job, it's my title being back there at free safety. With the new guys coming in, I have to make sure everyone is on the same page."

Since being taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams has started all 48 games the Jets have played. Maye, a Florida product taken a round later than his running mate, was limited to 6 games last season because of thumb and shoulder ailments. But on Sunday against the Dolphins, Maye will make his 13th consecutive start.