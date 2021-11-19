Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | Defense Looks to Stop the Pain

Since Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury vs. the Patriots on Oct. 24, Mike White, Josh Johnson and Joe Flacco have taken snaps over the past three-and-a-half games. And while Flacco will become the Jets' third starting signal caller in 10 games when the Green & White (2-7) host the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the club is in need of a reversal of fortune on defense.

"We're not going to make huge fundamental changes and I know that might piss some people off because they're like, "Change it, it's just all [crappy].' But there are some base fundamentals that we're getting better at," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said this week. "Is that reflected on Sunday? No, not right now. And it's not delivering the type of results that are necessary to be successful in this league and ultimately, wins are how we all are judged and it's not been good enough."

In their four games following the bye, the Jets have been allowed 43 points and 472 yards on average. A unit that thrived on third down and in the red zone early this season has fallen back to 21st (41.3%) and T20th (63.6%). Last Sunday, the Bills scored TDs on 6 of their 7 trips inside the 20. Multiple injuries have hurt the defensive line rotation and have forced a facelift at safety. An already young cornerback group lost rookie Brandin Echols to injured reserve this week. C.J. Mosley has provided stability at a linebacker position that has seen multiple players miss time.