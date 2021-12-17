Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

But personnel does. The Jets are still missing offensive playmaker Elijah Moore (quad) who torched the Fins for 8 catches, 141 yards and a 62-yard TD. The Dolphins have Covid issues and are expected to be without their star rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle, who had 8 catches and 65 yards against the Jets, and their leading tackler that day in S Jevon Holland (6 stops, 1 FR).

"As of right now, we have to stick with our game plan because we don't know what type or personnel they might try to bring out," LB C.J. Mosley said. "It's pretty much going in with our game plan I would assume and then adjusting to whatever type of formation or offensive set they want to use."

The Jets are expected to have a number of key players back from injury including RBs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, TE Tyler Kroft and hybrid FB/TE Trevon Wesco on offense in addition to nickel CB Michael Carter II and pass rusher Bryce Huff. After an uneven performance in last week's 30-9 loss to the Saints, Zach Wilson will start against the Dolphins for the first time in his career.

"Zach is the future of this organization," Saleh said. "He's the number two pick, he's extremely talented, he's got a great head on his shoulders, he's a phenomenal young man and these are the types of games he has to go through. He has to learn how to play football in the NFL, he has to get these reps."

Joe Flacco received the reps against the Dolphins the first time around and he knocked them out of their Cover 0 package due to his ability to read and get the ball out quickly, throwing for 291 yards and a pair of TDs. The Dolphins blitz more than any team in the league and that isn't likely to change against Wilson, who has connected on 56% of his passes this season with 6 TDs and 11 INTs. With their young QB, the Jets are emphasizing tempo and matching eyes with his feet while trusting what he sees.