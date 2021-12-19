These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

And their first December victory would validate the work being done by all the Jets — players, coaches, front office and more — to build their new foundation and culture heading into the final three games of the 2021 season.

"December football is different," Saleh said of his 3-10 Jets playing the 6-7 'Fins. "In terms of being in the hunt, getting ready to play for a chance to go get into the dance and play for a championship — that is a big deal. And to understand that Miami's in the playoff hunt, they're bringing a different style than we saw a few weeks ago. It's going to be different. And to understand the intensity level and feel that intensity level, capture that intensity level, and embrace it. Because we're going to be in these positions for years to come and we're going to be in December playing meaningful games."

The young Jets will have rookie Zach Wilson at QB and top tackler/leading light C.J. Mosley at LB on defense. And those two will get a good return of key players from the injury list. Rookie RB Michael Carter, who was averaging more than 100 scrimmage yards/game in the five games before he hurt his ankle, will return to the backfield after missing the past three games, as will Tevin Coleman (concussion). RB inactives today who played last week: Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine.

On the line, Chuma Edoga is active after five weeks on Inured Reserve, which is good timing because LT George Fant, who started all 13 games this season, will sit out with a knee injury.

At TE, both Tyler Kroft (five weeks on IR) and Trevon Wesco (inactive for two games) return.

And defensively, in front of Mosley, the D-line will get the return to action of DL Bryce Huff (six weeks on IR), and behind him they'll regain the contributions of CB/nickel Michael Carter II (missed one game in the concussion protocol). Yet as promising as that sounds about the Green & White personnel, the visitors will also be going without D-linemen Shaq Lawson and Tim Ward, both inactive, as well as DL Folorunso Fatukasi and CB/special-teamer Justin Hardee, both on reserve/COVID.

One more difference that the Jets won't have to make because Miami has made it for them: The Dolphins are wearing their aqua jerseys today, meaning the Jets will be wearing their Spotlight White jerseys and Gotham Green pants. This is only the third time in the last 39 afternoon games at Miami (since 1972) that the Dolphins have worn their "dark" tops, which meant the Jets wore their light-colored jerseys.

These are the Jets' six inactives for this game:

RB La'Mical Perine

RB Ty Johnson

CB Isaiah Dunn

DL Shaq Lawson

DL Tim Ward

T George Fant

And this is the Dolphins' five-player inactive list: