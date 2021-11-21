Inactives

Presented by

Jets, Joe Flacco at QB, Set for Test of Wills with Their Old Foes from Miami

Green & White Offense Needs to Beat the Blitz While Defense Seeks to Rebound vs. Tagovailoa & the Dolphins' O

Nov 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

112121-dolphins-inactives

Today is the next game in head coach Robert Saleh's rebuilding effort with the New York Jets. And it's somehow appropriate that the game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, who are in their own reconstruction project.

The Jets and Dolphins are meeting this afternoon for the first of two games in the next four weeks. They have met twice a year every year since the 'Fins were born as an American Football League expansion team in 1966.

The Jets are 30-25 over Miami in the regular season at their home. The Dolphins are 29-25-1 in the games in South Florida. Throw in Miami's 14-0 win in the 1982 AFC Championship "Mud Bowl" game and the teams are dead-even all-time at 55-55-1.

The Jets are 2-7 in the AFC East standings this morning. The 'Fins are 3-7. Thus a Jets win moves the Green & White past their Aqua & Coral foes. A loss sinks them a little deeper in fourth place.

What did Saleh see this week after the glow of the win over Cincinnati was doused by the losses at Indianapolis and home last week against Buffalo?

"Our group, they're resilient," Saleh said Friday. "I've been fortunate to be around some really cool teams and this group, they're made of the right stuff. They're able to show up on Wednesday after a loss and shake it off and get back to work and focus on what's most important, and that's getting better. Everything has been about Miami. I'm really excited about the work we've put in. And then we have to go showcase it on Sunday. I feel like their heads are in a good space, they're speaking the right language and the energy in the building has been really good."

Gameday Gallery | Best Pregame Images Before the Dolphins Game at MetLife Stadium

See the Top Photos from Pregame Before Jets-Dolphins

E_SZ1_1236
1 / 47
E_SZ1_0063
2 / 47
E_SZ1_0012
3 / 47
E_SZ1_0020
4 / 47
E_SZ1_0033
5 / 47
E_SZ1_0007
6 / 47
E_SZ1_0056
7 / 47
E_SZ1_0046
8 / 47
E_SZ1_0014
9 / 47
E_SZ1_0026
10 / 47
E_SZ1_0029
11 / 47
E_SA100402
12 / 47
E_JG2_0305
13 / 47
E_SZ1_0376
14 / 47
E_SA100574
15 / 47
E_JG2_0298
16 / 47
E_JG1_0221
17 / 47
E_SA100599
18 / 47
E_SZ1_0697
19 / 47
E_SZ1_1231
20 / 47
E_SZ1_1227
21 / 47
E_SZ1_1142
22 / 47
E_SZ1_1187
23 / 47
E_SZ1_1202
24 / 47
E_SZ1_1066
25 / 47
E_SZ1_1080
26 / 47
E_SZ1_1039
27 / 47
E_SZ1_0744
28 / 47
E_SZ1_1032
29 / 47
E_SA100901
30 / 47
E_SA100945
31 / 47
E_SZ1_1025
32 / 47
E_SZ1_0835
33 / 47
E_SZ1_1000
34 / 47
E_SZ1_0936
35 / 47
E_SZ1_1227
36 / 47
E_SZ1_0954
37 / 47
E_SZ1_0857
38 / 47
E_JG1_0332
39 / 47
E_JG1_0463
40 / 47
E_JG1_0342
41 / 47
E_JG1_0453
42 / 47
E_JG1_0296
43 / 47
E_JG1_0300
44 / 47
E_JG1_0322
45 / 47
E_JG1_0326
46 / 47
E_JG1_0309
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

To do battle with CB Xavien Howard and Miami's blitzing defense, Saleh chose this week to go with his third different starting quarterback of the season, replacing Mike White with veteran Joe Flacco. With Zach Wilson making good progress but still rehabbing his injured knee, Flacco will take the reins of the offense and try to stay a step ahead of rush.

Defensively, LB C.J. Mosley and the Jets are challenging themselves to improve over the past month since their bye week, when they allowed their four opponents to hang up 1,890 yards, 23 touchdowns and 175 points. The Dolphins' offense has had its own struggles but with Tua Tagovailoa putting his left finger fracture behind him to return under center, their sense of resolve is just as urgent as the Jets' approach to today's game.

It's the proverbial matchup of who wants it more. The Jets will have their home crowd behind them. And everyone in green and white is eager to see the Jets take their next step forward.

Here is the Jets' inactive list:

  • QB Zach Wilson
  • RB La'Mical Perine
  • CB Rachad Wildgoose
  • S Jarrod Wilson
  • DL Tim Ward
  • OL Isaiah Williams
  • DL Jonathan Marshall

And these are the Dolphins' five inactives:

  • CB Noah Igbinoghene
  • RB Salvon Ahmed
  • LB Darius Hodge
  • TE Hunter Long
  • DT John Jenkins

Related Content

news

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

Mike White Starts Again at QB for Zach Wilson and Gets to Work for the First Time with No. 1 WR Corey Davis
news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis
news

On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

QB Mike White to Make 1st Pro Start for Injured Zach Wilson; C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Ready to Team Up at LB
news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
news

Robert Saleh's Jets Are Ready for International Debut in London

QB Zach Wilson Gets WR Elijah Moore Back in the Offense as Green & White Take On the Falcons
news

WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Active, Corey Davis Set to Play vs. Titans, His Team from 2017-20
news

Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Returns to Jets Defense at Denver

WR Jamison Crowder & Denzel Mims Deactivated as Green & White Gears Up to Play in Broncos' Home Opener
news

Jets vs. Patriots: Great Day for a Home Opener at MetLife Stadium

Green & White Inactives Include WRs Jamison Crowder & Denzel Mims; WR Keelan Cole Is Active
news

HC Robert Saleh, All Jets New & Old Poised to Open 2021 Season at Carolina

QB Zach Wilson & Company Prepared to Take On Panthers; Green & White Have 6-Player Inactive List
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Friday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) and RB La'Mical Perine (Foot) Are Questionable for Sunday's Game at Carolina
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Thursday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) Limited on Thursday
Advertising