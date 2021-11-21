Jets, Joe Flacco at QB, Set for Test of Wills with Their Old Foes from Miami

Today is the next game in head coach Robert Saleh's rebuilding effort with the New York Jets. And it's somehow appropriate that the game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at MetLife Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, who are in their own reconstruction project.

The Jets and Dolphins are meeting this afternoon for the first of two games in the next four weeks. They have met twice a year every year since the 'Fins were born as an American Football League expansion team in 1966.

The Jets are 30-25 over Miami in the regular season at their home. The Dolphins are 29-25-1 in the games in South Florida. Throw in Miami's 14-0 win in the 1982 AFC Championship "Mud Bowl" game and the teams are dead-even all-time at 55-55-1.

The Jets are 2-7 in the AFC East standings this morning. The 'Fins are 3-7. Thus a Jets win moves the Green & White past their Aqua & Coral foes. A loss sinks them a little deeper in fourth place.

What did Saleh see this week after the glow of the win over Cincinnati was doused by the losses at Indianapolis and home last week against Buffalo?