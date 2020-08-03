Jets DL Steve McLendon: Our Mindset Doesn't Change 

McLendon, who's entering his 11th season, is also the team's father figure. He took DL then-rookie Folorunso Fatukasi under his wing in 2018 and did the same with 2019 No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams last season. Fatukasi was at McLendon's gym opening and McLendon and Williams constantly communicated with one another throughout the offseason.

"I just want him to be the best version of himself," McLendon said of Williams, who totaled 31 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits in 2019. "It's not my expectations, it's his expectation of himself. I don't put limitations on (any) man. I don't even put limitations on my life, so I just expect him to be the best version of Quinnen Williams that he can be."

Defensive line coach Andre Carter said younger players follow McLendon because of his humble beginnings — the Troy product broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and each training camp is a reminder of that start.

"When you're an undrafted free agent, you're scratching and clawing to try to get on the 53-man roster," Carter said. "That will and determination has never left. He always knows where his foundation of becoming an NFL football player began. Also, in general, he's a guy that loves the game. I always tell players that if you love the game and you're committed to it not just from a physical standpoint, but also to improve your psychology and improve your mental game, that's what makes you an elite football player. Mac brings that level of football IQ to the game. If there's something that's misinterpreted on my part as a coach, he's able to take the kids off to the side, the locker room and discuss football.