Jets' DL Solomon Thomas Finds a Place to Support Mental Health in the Gladiator Space

This past Monday, Oct. 10, was World Mental Health Day in 150 countries around the world. The annual event, first celebrated in 1992, is a program to focus attention on mental illness and the effects it has on people worldwide. The theme of this year's program was Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All -- a Global Priority.

For Jets' defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, mental health is a personal priority. His dear sister Ella, a bubbly young woman who suffered from anxiety and depression committed suicide in 2018 at age 24.

"It shocked my family's world," Thomas, 27, told team reporter Eric Allen and former linebacker Bart Scott on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "I didn't know much about mental health, this taboo thing. People would say to me 'sorry for your loss,' but didn't understand. You could feel this stigma around it was this burden, this thing you couldn't really touch on. It affected my grief process. We were close, and I just lost her.

"It was the guilt of missing that person. I was the third pick [by San Francisco] in the draft 2017 and I felt the pressure of not performing. I felt I couldn't talk about my sister and my struggles. I thought people would say I'm being weak, so I didn't talk about my emotions or how hard a life I was living or how dark it was. I got to a dark place, I didn't want to be here, and I was really struggling. It was hard to wake up, hard to go to work, hard to see the light of the day. I was approached by my former boss [49ers GM] John Lynch who gave me permission to get help. I learned how to cope with my emotions, honor my anger, sadness and depression. I learned different coping mechanisms and was thrown into the world of mental health, and I got better. Now I can go and talk about my journey."

Thomas, with his mother, father and cousin realized that others had been forced to deal with their grief and realization of signals missed. Together they formed The Defensive Line, a foundation with a "mission to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for people of color by connecting and transforming the way we connect on mental health," Thomas said, "by going to schools [he gave a talk at Clifton High School on Tuesday night], businesses, sports programs and teaching mentors how to have a better mental health environment. How to have the language to talk about it, address warning signs and what to do in crisis situations."

Thomas, signed by the Jets in free agency, played with the 49ers from 2017-2020, spent a season with the Raiders, then joined the Jets. He was quick to point out that in the NFL's gladiator culture, the notion of addressing even a hint of mental struggle had for years been frowned upon, viewed as unmanly and a sign of weakness. Things are changing, but perceptions are hard to change.

"There's a changing narrative in the locker room," Thomas said. "It's huge, we spend more time being Clark Kent than Superman. It's important to acknowledge we're human beings. That we can't always have this persona that we're gladiators, that we can tough everything out and rub dirt in it.