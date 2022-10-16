Jets' DL Quinnen Williams Played At 'Another Level' in Win Over Packers

Robert Saleh's "Baby Jets" are growing up. Fast. Their latest win Sunday in Green Bay — a 27-10 triumph over the Packers — was just the latest example of the rapid development.

And though defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, now in his fourth year, is not among the group of impactful youngsters drafted the past two years, there has been a bounce in his step, a violence in his play and growing recognition throughout the league that he is growing into the dominant player the Jets thought they were getting when he was selected third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"As a defense we're trying to chase perfection," Williams, who is only 24 himself, said after the game, walking to the podium wearing a pair of sunglasses as a result of being poked in the eye late in the second quarter. He went to the locker room early, but returned and was part of the Jets' 24-point second half and a defense that held Green Bay to 10 points in the 17-point win.

"I don't think this was a statement game," Williams said. "It was coming in and doing our job, playing football on Sunday as a unit. As a team the biggest thing for us is execution and communication week in and week out. We know our downfall is when we don't communicate. But when we do 100 percent, all 11 on the field we're a great defense."