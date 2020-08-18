Jets DL Quinnen Williams Looking to 'Just Go' in Year 2

What's the biggest difference in Jets DL Quinnen Williams early in training camp? He is thinking less.

"When you think too much, you're going to naturally take false steps," defensive line coach Andre Carter said. "When you overanalyze, you're going to naturally be slow to react. He was like, 'Hey coach, I learned something today. Just go.' I was like, 'It's about time. I told you that for four or five months.' He had shown flashes of good plays, but now it's continuing to be consistent. It starts in practice. He's been consistent since Day 1 since we've come back as a collective defensive line and he's shown that."

Last December Williams, 22, told newyorkjets.com's Olivia Landis that he was looking "to do way better" in 2020 and described his rookie season as a learning experience. His trainer, Kevin Brown, told ESPN earlier this offseason that Williams is out to prove why he was drafted No. 3 overall. Williams posted training clips to his Instagram account throughout the offseason that included pushing luxury SUVs and treadmill sprints. His coaches and teammates have noticed a difference -- both in the meeting room and on the field.

"He did a lot more with change of direction and just more from a defensive line perspective," Carter said. "I feel like he's more limber as far as turning the corner and bending the edge.