Jets DL Henry Anderson: 'I'm Excited to Be Back'

Head coach Adam Gase clarified things, though, at the Combine, stating the Jets would remain a base 3-4 team. While defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn't spoken publicly on the matter, his track history suggests not to get caught up with fronts because he runs a ton of defenses and he will make his system fit to his personnel. Anderson is a good player and that is what made him a good fit.

"I met with Coach Williams earlier and talked a little bit about the scheme. I'm really pumped to get going and start working with some of those guys," said the Stanford product, who will be entering his fifth professional campaign next fall. "I think it's going to be fun. It's going to be an attacking defense, which as a defensive player, you love to hear. I can't wait to get started."

Describing Williams as "fiery" and someone who will push the players to get better every day, Anderson is embracing what lies ahead. He also has enjoyed the front office's aggressive approach in free agency as the Jets have increased their talent base on both sides of the ball.

"It's really exciting seeing some of these moves that the front office is making during free agency," he said. "Obviously the draft is coming up, so there are going to be more guys coming in through that, but bringing in C.J. Mosley, bringing Steve (McLendon) back and some other guys in is exciting. It gets you itching to get with these guys and starting to practice and work out with these dudes. We have a few more weeks before we report for OTAs, so I'm sure that's going to fly by and we'll be working in no time."

After racking up three sacks in 29 games with the Colts, Anderson more than doubled that total in 16 contests. Feeling at home, he is hoping to wreak even more havoc in his second season with the Jets.