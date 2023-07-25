Jets DL Carl Lawson on Pluses (and Minuses?) of Pressuring QB Aaron Rodgers

And while Lawson was posting his most sacks (seven) since his 2017 rookie season with Cincinnati and the second-most QB hits of his career (24, behind his 32 for the Bengals in 2020), the Jets defense around Lawson seems to be ready to match if not surpass last year's rise up the rankings to No. 4 in 311.1 total yards allowed/game and No. 2 with 4.84 yards allowed/play.

And he certainly sees the benefit of having Rodgers putting both sides of the ball through their paces this summer, although again with the contrary take, he said the Hall of Fame QB-to-be's arrival before the April draft didn't automatically cause him to leap onto the hype train as so many others have.

"It's kind of crazy. This whole offseason everyone's talking about Aaron Rodgers, and I've just been working, like, 'Oh, it's cool, we got Rodgers,' "Lawson said. "It's just not really in my world. It's not like I'm avoiding it on purpose. It's just not really there. I'd much rather focus on training and food and other stuff that just part of life."

As laid-back as Lawson is on the subject, he appreciates what Rodgers is selling and the Jets are buying. It's just that he sees the Jets' defense and offense coming together to do great things, whoever the QB may be.