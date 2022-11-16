Jets Designate OL Max Mitchell to Return to Practice

Mitchell (6-6, 297) hurt his knee in Week 4 week at Pittsburgh and has missed the last five games. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin Caguns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.