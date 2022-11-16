Jets Designate OL Max Mitchell to Return to Practice

Nov 16, 2022 at 10:26 AM
E_600_1780-mitchell-thumb

The Jets have designated OL Max Mitchell to return to practice, opening his 21-day practice window.

Mitchell (6-6, 297) hurt his knee in Week 4 week at Pittsburgh and has missed the last five games. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin Caguns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Week 11 Jets at Patriots

Rematch in Foxborough; Green & White Shuffling Through Injuries

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 'Hope to Prove to the World That We're Here to Stay'

Rookie Wide Receiver Leads the Green & White With 42 Catches

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 at Patriots - Wednesday

Corey Davis (Knee) and Nate Herbig (Shin) DNP on Wednesday

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Begin Second Half of 2022 In the Top 10

ESPN, NFL.com, FOX Sports, Pro Football Talk and Yahoo Place Jets Inside the Top 10 During Week 11

Advertising