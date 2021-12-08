Jets Designate CB Brandin Echols to Return to Practice

Rookie Cornerback Has Taken 407 Snaps

Dec 08, 2021 at 01:08 PM
Ethan Greenberg
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

SNY42390-echols-thumb

The Jets have designated CB Brandin Echols to return to practice.

Echols (5-10, 175) sustained a quad injury against the Bills in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium and was placed on injured reserve. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Kentucky started nine games this season, totaling 41 tackles and 4 pass defenses. He has taken 407 snaps and took an additional 48 on special teams. Echols began his college career as a wideout at Northwest Mississippi Community College before attending Kentucky. In his final two years of college ball for the Wildcats, he played in 24 games (22 starts) and totaled 12 pass defenses and an interception, 108 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

