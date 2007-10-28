Jets Deflated by Losman-to-Evans, Bills, 13-3





Backup quarterbacks finished the game for the Jets and the Bills and J.P. Losman got the win in relief for Buffalo. Losman got a tremendous boost from Lee Evans on the game's only TD — coming with 3:38 remaining — as the Bills swept the season series with a 13-3 win. The Jets lost their fifth straight and fell to 1-7 season while the Bills moved to 3-4.

Rookie cornerback Darrelle Revis, who had an outstanding first half, looked like he was going to collect his second interception of the game when he ran step for step with Evans on his late-game go route. Revis had the ball in his hands, but Evans just ripped it away, possibly with help on a hit from safety Abram Elam, and jogged home for an 85-yard score and a 13-3 advantage.

"It was a great play by him. I had the ball in my hand but got bumped off by the safety," Revis said. "I thought I had at least knocked it down, but I looked up and he was shooting down the sideline. It was just a horrible play you don't want to see. It was not a lack of communication. I had the ball and I was going to pick it."

In just a matter of seconds, a tight 6-3 game was over. For the second time this season, the Bills and the Jets entered the fourth quarter tied and Buffalo went on a decisive 10-point run.

"It's not the same movie," said head coach Eric Mangini. "It's the same ending — just not the same movie."

Three points did not cut it for the Jets and Chad Pennington. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 106 yards in the strong New Jersey winds before being pulled in favor of Kellen Clemens after the Evans score.

"I don't have anything to be ashamed of," said Pennington, who also praised the Bills' defensive game plan. "It's a tough stretch we're going through. I don't have a lot of answers right now."

Clemens, who received warm support from the locals, threw two interceptions in mop-up duty.

"It was good to get in. I thought with more than three minutes left, still three timeouts and only down 10, the game was not out of hands at that point," he said. "Unfortunately, the first interception really hurt us. As far as getting in there and getting some time, it was a good experience."

Rian Lindell's second field goal — a 40-yard blast through the west end zone's uprights — put Buffalo up, 6-3, with 10 minutes remaining. On just his second series, Losman got his team into scoring territory with a 19-yard rocket to Evans. The Bills' top wideout caught five balls for 138 yards.

Late in the third quarter, Losman replaced Trent Edwards. Edwards, 14 of 21 for 130 yards, injured his right wrist and watched the fourth quarter on the sideline.

This one got off to a rapid pace. The game, which kicked off at 4:05 ET, reached the second-quarter midway point in less than 40 minutes. Despite being lifted by the play of rookie defenders Revis and linebacker David Harris, the Jets still were even with the Bills, 3-3, at halftime.

Revis, a starter at corner for the eighth consecutive game, picked up his first career INT in the second quarter. Veteran LB David Bowens applied the pressure to Edwards and the rookie threw up a bad ball in the direction of Roscoe Parrish that was gobbled up by the Pitt product.

Buffalo was not expecting to see so much of Revis as a pass rusher, but he repeatedly came unimpeded toward Edwards on corner blitzes. The result was a lot of No. 24 in Edwards' face, with the only drawback being a roughing-the-passer penalty late in the second period.

"We prepared great for the Bills. We wanted to show them something different than what we did the first game," Revis said. "We did some great things on defense."

A day after the Jets placed Jonathan Vilma on injured reserve, Harris entered the lineup and responded in fine fashion. He was credited with 17 tackles (10 solos) and one sack.

"I just try to be ready when my number is called. We had an injury this week, so I was asked to step in," he said. "I just tried to do the best that I could."

A disastrous beginning for the Jets was avoided in large part due to WR Jerricho Cotchery. With the Jets down, 3-0, Cotchery prevented further damage and then helped set up the Jets' only score when, after a Pennington fumble, J-Co stole a recovery away from S Donte Whitner. Cotchery's two first-down catches on the opening possession led to Mike Nugent's 27-yard tying field goal.

The Bills took the air out of the crowd as they gathered at the Meadowlands. Buffalo won the opening coin toss with a tails call and then went on a 16-play, 64-yard drive that took 10:07 off the game clock. The Jets played solid red zone defense, though, limiting the Bills to a 30-yard Rian Lindell field goal.

It looked like the Jets would take the lead before intermission, but Leon Washington coughed up a fumble at the Bills' 18. DE Aaron Schobel got it loose and Chris Kelsay recovered for the visitors.

Thomas Jones rushed for 70 yards and added 34 yards on five receptions, but the Jets were kept out of the end zone for a second time this season at home. Next week, the Green & White will host the Washington Redskins. Mangini said he wasn't sure if Clemens will start.

"We're going to leave that up to Coach Mangini. He makes the decisions," Clemens said. "Everybody is just frustrated right now with the loss and with the situation. We're going to work hard this week and try to get it corrected."

"I understand the nature of this business and I understand the dynamics of our organization and what's going on within our organization," saidPennington. "Whatever happens, I'm going to be me. I am the type of guy who is going to give all of my teammates full support and do everything I can do to make myself better as a player and to make the team better as a player. Whatever decision coach decides to make, that's his decision and that's out of my control."

Coles Scare

Laveranues Coles made only one catch and paid a price in the process. After catching a deep sideline toss from Chad Pennington in front of the Bills' bench, he was leveled by CB Terrence McGee. He was immediately treated to by Bills doctors and Jets trainers sprinted across the field. Fortunately, LC was able to get up after a few frightening moments. The Buffalo staff already experienced a horrible experience on opening day with TE Kevin Everett.

Complex Scheme

Dewayne Robertson was the only defensive lineman on the field when Darrelle Revis registered his takeaway. It appeared five linebackers and Robertson stood up near the line — each assigned to a gap — and Bowens came free.

Linebacker Landscape

Recently activated LB Matt Chatham saw his first action in 2007. Chatham completed a recovery from a foot injury and returned off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He made an immediate impact, stopping Terrence McGee on the opening kickoff.

A Pair of First Activations